PIND Wins Distinguished Community Engagement Award at the Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards

Abuja, Nigeria | Washington, D.C., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) announced that they have recently won a distinguished award at the annual Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards. Following a nomination in September 2021 and a swell of supporters, the MKO Abiola Community Engagement Award was awarded to PIND because it has the most amenable relationship with Nigeria's Niger Delta communities; delivers a transparent process for inclusive engagement and grievance management in its work, and has yielded positive impacts within Niger Delta communities.

"Our stakeholders and partners are central to what we do. This award reinforces our belief that when community stakeholders are engaged in the development process, the probability of success is higher, and the results are likely to be more lasting," said PIND Executive Director Tunji Idowu.

The CAHR Awards are dedicated to celebrating outstanding individuals and organizations who have performed excellently in engaging their communities creditably. The award categories are named after historically prominent personalities. The MKO Abiola Community Engagement Award is named after the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (1937-1998), a Nigerian businessperson, politician, and philanthropist.

The CAHR Awards—an initiative of CSR-in-Action (Corporate Social Responsibility-in-Action) in partnership with Global Rights Nigeria and Zenera Consulting—seeks to provide a platform that would encourage businesses to take extraneous steps to correct the anomalies of engagement within communities, primarily extractive communities, by acknowledging and appreciating best-performing companies and individuals. Other awards named after historical figures include: the Ken Saro-Wiwa Environmental Management Award, Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Human Rights Award, Mallam Aminu Kano Award for Leadership, Josephine Nkemdilim Equal Rights Award, and Apostle Hayford Alile Humanitarian Award.





About PIND

The Foundation for Partnerships Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) is a non-profit organization that promotes peace and equitable economic growth in Nigeria's Niger Delta region through multi-stakeholder partnerships. This work is funded with the support of esteemed partners and collaborators. PIND works closely with numerous partners to implement collaborative market-based, community-owned programs to mitigate conflicts and boost economic opportunities for local businesses, ensuring that economic progress occurs in a systemic, inclusive, and sustainable manner. Learn more at PINDfoundation.org.

