CaterTrax Appointed New Chief Executive Officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry-leading catering software company, CaterTrax Inc., transitioned Clint Tyler, their former Chief Operating Officer, into the role of Chief Executive Officer. Tyler has served as the Chief Operating Officer since 2018, driving strategic initiatives and ensuring operational excellence across the company.



“Clint brings a wealth of leadership experience across multiple domains—including technology and operations—to this new role, and I’m confident in his ability to take CaterTrax into its next phase of growth,” said Jeff Luchetti, former Chief Executive Officer. “He has played a crucial role in managing client relationships and is thrilled to continue growing our partnerships. Clint is a respected leader, both internally and externally, and well positioned for a seamless transition.”

Luchetti joined CaterTrax as Chief Financial Officer in 2015. After managing a successful sale and integration with Volaris Group in 2017, he moved into the role of Chief Executive Officer in 2018. Upon Tyler’s transition, Luchetti started his new role as Volaris Group Leader and is now focused on acquiring new companies while assisting existing company leadership in strengthening their core businesses.

“I want to thank Jeff for his leadership—evolving organizational and product capabilities, and successfully continuing organic growth post acquisition—and for navigating the company through an unprecedented environment these past few years. I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role,” said Tyler. “I’m excited for this next step and honored by the opportunity to drive CaterTrax forward. It’s a privilege to partner with this talented team as we continue developing innovative, relevant solutions for today’s evolving marketplace.”

Since joining CaterTrax as Chief Operating Officer, Tyler’s focus has been on delivering a best-in-class customer experience while improving client satisfaction and driving organizational maturity. Throughout the pandemic, he provided executive leadership for several initiatives aimed at delivering critical support to clients adapting to dynamic market conditions. Prior to CaterTrax, Tyler held Executive Director and Vice President titles spanning multiple functional areas within global financial services including technology, operations, and finance. He has extensive experience delivering large-scale merger, acquisition, and integration programs, and has led teams in multiple geographies.

About CaterTrax

CaterTrax Inc., a business unit of Volaris Group, is an industry-leading catering management software company. Primarily serving the non-commercial foodservice industry, CaterTrax Inc. provides flexible solutions to multi-unit contractors across the United States and Canada, streamlining enterprise management for the largest managed hospitality providers in North America.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow—whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions.

