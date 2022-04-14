Bluevale scales with major multi-family real estate expansion in Western Canada and the United States, enters pre-IPO phase

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluevale Capital Group (“Bluevale”), always investing strategically to fuel its growth, is now making major acquisitions in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Niagara Falls, and Los Angeles. In the first four months of 2022, Bluevale increased it assets under management (AUM) from 140 units to over 500.



Equal to the company’s ambition, Bluevale has invested in leadership on the VP, partner, and advisory levels and established a new Business Development and Marketing team. Every new member brings a wealth of industry experience that ensures Bluevale’s growth as a team and maturity as a business.

“Our optimism for our growth path, however, goes beyond this,” says Bluevale’s co-founder and Managing Director, Samuel Karamanis, who led retail and financial services companies through the IPO process:

To support our vision, Bluevale is entering its pre-initial public offering (IPO) phase to raise $25 million CDN that will consolidate its large multi-family real estate portfolio, and aiming to attract more than $100 million in AUM within 12 months. Bluevale’s portfolio of stabilized, multi-family assets, as well as a robust pipeline of new acquisitions, will back this capital raise. By taking this consolidated entity public, we're taking a first step toward ensuring we continue to be well-resourced and -capitalized in support of our ambitions.

Bluevale is now searching for sponsors to help fund this pre-IPO private placement. For more information, please contact info@bluevalecapital.com.

ABOUT BLUEVALE CAPITAL GROUP

Bluevale Capital Group is an investment management firm specializing in the acquisition, optimization, and management of multi-family and residential real estate assets. As stewards of our investors’ capital, we’re committed to a mission of extraordinary returns. As a company of people, we’re committed to a vision of a world where affordable housing is abundant. We believe both can be achieved, and we strive to operate in this balance.

