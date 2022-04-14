Essential Education Brings Groundbreaking Data Integration to Adult Education With DRC

CORVALLIS, Ore., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essential Education, a leader in adult education, has collaborated with Data Recognition Corporation (DRC), the creators of the TABE® test, to integrate the testing data from TABE into Essential Education's Learning Management System (LMS). This collaboration aims to empower instructional decisions and help students make measurable skill gains by providing teachers with a comprehensive view of the student's testing data alongside the student's performance. Essential Education is the first to do this type of integration with DRC.

After a student completes the TABE test, teachers receive a breakdown of student performance from the TABE Individual Profile Report (IPR) across the domains to assess demonstrated skills and areas to focus on next. Now through Essential Education's TABE 11/12 Academy, teachers will have the opportunity to assign specific lessons to students based on their TABE IPR directly in the LMS from one convenient, online platform.

"When a teacher gets a student's TABE report, it is not always clear how they can effectively use it in their lesson planning. This integration is the solution," said Dan Griffith, President of Essential Education's Educator Division. "The LMS breaks it down into specific standards so the teacher sees how they are doing and what areas they need to focus on. This is truly an innovation in adult education, and we are excited to be on the cutting edge."

"By importing the Individual Profile Report scores and study prompt into Essential Education's system, educators have access to powerful information to make data-driven instructional decisions," said Marcus Ripp, Senior Director of Adult and Workforce Solutions at DRC.

About Essential Education:

Since 2002, Essential Education has helped over 2.5 million people reach their life goals with a revolutionary online learning system and print materials. From comprehensive programs for low-level adult basic education to innovative preparation for high school equivalency tests and core workforce readiness skills, their award-winning solutions have changed the way adults are being educated. All programs are designed to help educators achieve the success they dream about by providing a guided pathway for each student that supports both in-person and virtual learning environments. For more information on Essential Education, visit www.essentialed.com/educators.

About Data Recognition Corporation:

For decades, DRC has maintained a tradition of excellence in educational assessment publication, administration, and reporting. DRC offers assessments for the pre-K, K-12, and adult education markets across the U.S. and internationally. DRC customers include state, Job Corps and other national government agencies; public and private schools and districts; and other educational organizations. DRC serves millions of students and education professionals across the nation and delivers assessments to more than 50,000 schools, districts, and testing centers in all 50 states, three U.S. territories, the District of Columbia, and international locations. For more information on DRC, visit www.datarecognitioncorp.com.

