IPRO Adds Open APIs and Extends Transcript Management in Flagship eDiscovery Solution

Tempe, Ariz., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPRO, the market leader in predictive eDiscovery and Information Governance software solutions, today announced expanded functionality to empower both users and development partners with more customization capabilities in the newly released version 10.0 of its discovery ][ Enterprise solution.

Enabling collaboration between attorneys and other legal review staff, law firms and legal service providers can immediately leverage the IPRO transcript solution to import, view, and annotate transcript files, as well as tag elements of a transcript with issue codes, enabling data and cases to be kept and managed together. The capability has been added to discovery ][ Enterprise after it was lauded by customers using it within IPRO TrialDirector, now enabling all our eDiscovery users to also take advantage of the functionality without having to use multiple tools or move data. The new transcription functionality also provides word indexes and other reporting, empowering users with deeper analytical capabilities that enable faster insights into their data.

The new Open APIs reflect the IPRO vision of providing an open architecture platform for legal service providers and other third-party software vendors that meets the evolving needs of managing eDiscovery data.

Leveraging IPRO solutions along with other eDiscovery and self-developed tools, they can utilize the new Open APIs to improve and differentiate their eDiscovery offerings using IPRO’s proven technology. By using the discovery ][ Enterprise REST APIs to easily integrate their tools, including case management, ingestion, exporting, and more, they can further develop a more customized and automated eDiscovery process, enabling for greater market differentiation and enhanced services.

“This latest release is a significant step in the expansion of our eDiscovery solutions and greatly illustrates our dedication to the needs of law firms and legal service providers,” said Frederic Bourget, VP of Product at IPRO. “By adding key functionality to our SaaS platform, we help all our customers differentiate and collaborate better to get to the facts faster.”

Other enhancements in the latest version of discovery ][ Enterprise include:

Export and Production Enhancements to allow configuration of native and/or image output based on document tags

Review Import Settings for streamlined and supported ingestion of documents for review including configurations for field mapping, numbering, and other settings

FIPS Compliance when enabled to provide higher level security when required

Performance Enhancements for faster document display and more granular level of control

About IPRO

IPRO is reinventing the way organizations interact with their data. By transforming the EDRM and thinking “upstream”, we bring insight far earlier in the eDiscovery process, enabling teams inside and outside your organization to collaborate transparently at any stage, before data is even collected. By thinking about and interacting with your data differently, you’ll eliminate waste and reduce risk. We combine best-in-class governance and eDiscovery software with predictive analytics to give corporations, government agencies, law firms, and legal partners the most open and effective solution to data challenges. We bring you this power with an obsession on time-to-value and your success.

