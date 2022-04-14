Thurgood Marshall College Fund Partners with CBRE to Build More Diverse, Inclusive Talent Pipeline

Washington, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the largest organization exclusively representing the Black College community, announced a new partnership with CBRE Group, Inc. focused on preparing students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for careers in commercial real estate. The partnership aims to create a markedly more inclusive and diverse talent pipeline for the industry.

TMCF is a natural fit for CBRE’s initiatives, due to their history of success supporting nearly 300,000 students who attend HBCUs and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). Since its founding in 1987, TMCF has awarded over $300 million in scholarships for students and boasts a 90% graduation rate for students in its programs.

“Supporting students in achieving a higher education not only helps them succeed but also has a positive impact on their families and communities,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, TMCF president and CEO. “CBRE’s partnership with TMCF will help HBCU students gain education and experiences that unlock opportunities and put them in a position to inspire and build better lives and communities.”

The partnership focuses on five key opportunities:

A corporate real estate innovation challenge – a two-and-a-half-day business pitch competition where students will gain experience in venture ideation, business model canvas, pitching, intrapreneurship, and entrepreneurship. Participants will engage with executives, business leaders, and CBRE HBCU alumni.

An immersive Commercial Real Estate 101 experience where select students will work with CBRE professionals in programs that promote professional and personal growth.

A leadership institute -- a four-day intensive leadership development program for 400 students. CBRE professionals will lead professional development and networking sessions.

Campus engagement with TMCF’s member schools, including HBCUs and Predominantly Black Institutions.

A research initiative led by the Payne Center, TMCF’s national think tank, that focuses on education access, health equity, technology, civic engagement, and wealth creation.

“This partnership expands CBRE’s active efforts to attract and develop talent that represents the communities where we live and work,” said Dr. Todd Jenkins, CBRE’s senior director of Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. “Offering students access to CBRE subject-matter experts and leaders and enabling their participation in our professional development programs will help them to envision and realize future careers in our industry.”

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF)

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the PK-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.