Leaders: Twitter, NuRAN Wireless, NexTech AR, and Uber; Visionary CEOs Advancing New Market Trends in Mobility, Metaverse, E-Commerce, Connectivity and Mobility

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Parag Agrawal: “Focused on Improving Execution”

“...The biggest thing I've been focused on in my first 100 days has been really this focus on improving our execution. We see this incredible opportunity to build so many products and make improvement products in so many ways for our customers, but also this notion that we've just not moved fast enough historically…The core of what makes Twitter unique and differentiated, it's important to recognize, why Twitter works in its current form today. We really focus our attention on two key factors here. One is around selection. By selection, I mean the selection of conversation on service. A broad set of people and content around the range of topics that are relevant to this moment…Having this great selection is really, really important for us. That is what makes Twitter tick. The second thing I talk about is personalization, which is how do we surface the most relevant content from this broad selection to people instantly as soon as they show up. And really, these two are things that today make Twitter differentiated and unique. And our approach over the long-term to be successful is to continue trending those…”

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “NexTech is On-Ramp to Metaverse & Web 3.0 for $5.5 Trillion E-Commerce Market”

NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently shared with investors how NEXCF is emerging as a key player in the $5.5 trillion global e-commerce market transition to web 3.0 and the metaverse. NEXCF Augmented Reality solutions enable to view products in lifelike 3D, in their own living room. This AR shopping experience bridges the gap between the physical world, and what was once a flat 2D online e-commerce experience. NEXCFs AR shopping experience is a “game changer” for the 5.5 trillion global e-commerce industry (source: Statisa 2022).

NEXCF AR solutions create billions of dollars in potential profitability and cost cost-savings for e-commerce leaders by driving +93% increases in click through rate, and -40% reductions in product returns. This value creation and ROI is driving growing demand and industry adoption of NEXCF AR solutions. Nearly 2 billion of the world’s population now shops online. Most importantly, over 72% of e-commerce is now done by mobile phone - a native platform for Augemented Reality apps like NEXCF. Global blue chip brands utilizing NexTech AR, include: Ford Mach EV, Kohls, CB2, Crate & Barrel, Pier 1, and Segway.

“NexTech’s AR solutions are rapidly becoming a ‘must-have’ for e-commerce leaders to succeed in today’s hyper-competitive market, where even marginal improvements in metrics like click-though and return-rates can mean the difference of billions of dollars to a company’s bottom line…We’re at an inflection point now, where industry demand and adoption for NexTech’s AR is accelerating and going mainstream. As E-Commerce shifts to Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, the demand for AR/3D product models becomes essential. NexTech is emerging as the “on ramp” to the Metaverse and Web 3.0 for the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry. With over 200 million product SKU’s in e-commerce worldwide - NexTech has a potential revenue pipeline worth billions of dollars in coming years.”

April 14 - NEXCF launches Nextech Metaverse Suite. This Suite of Metaverse SaaS products unifies Nextech’s entire technology stack of 3D and AR products and apps into one, end-to-end seamless and easy to use SaaS subscription based platform. Nextech views SaaS as a significant advancement of all its 3D modelling and augmented reality solutions. SaaS integration has enormous implications for scalability and the company's future revenue growth. With this SaaS rollout, the Company is moving away from its managed solutions and moving toward monthly recurring revenue (MRR), business scalability, and low to no-touch AR for ecommerce.

April 12 - NEXCF launches Shopify “freemium” 3D model pricing, updating the Company’s Shopify app , initially launched in January , allowing merchants to create 3D/AR models for their ecommerce site. NEXCF is also planning to integrate this same Freemium pricing with more ecommerce platforms, including BigCommerce, WooCommerce, and Magento, and is targeting Q2 2022 for completion of these integrations. These integrations will collectively place Nextech’s AI-powered 3D/AR model creation solution in front of millions of merchants globally.

April 6 - NEXCF files four pivotal non-provisional utility patents with respect to its Aritize 3D and ARitize CAD products for 3D model making, further strengthening the Company’s intellectual property position. Fenwick & West represented Nextech AR in the filings. The patents filed are as follows:

THREE-DIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL GENERATION FROM TWO- DIMENSIONAL (2D) IMAGES - Covers core AI algorithms for creating 3D models automatically from 2D photos and is the core of Threedy tech. THREE-DIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL ASSEMBLY - Covers the virtual assembly line concept that helps scale 3D content creation from 2D photos. MATERIAL ESTIMATION FOR THREE-DIMENSIONAL (3D) MODELING - Covers the AI/ML techniques for creating 3D textures and materials automatically from 2D reference photos. THREE-DIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL GENERATION FROM CAD DATA - Describes the technology and process we have built to convert 3D CAD files and other solid designs into optimized 3D meshes suitable for real-time visualization on the Web and AR.

NEXCF CEO Evan Gappelberg, commented: "These patents represent the future of our IP and is a huge step forward for Nextech. Since the founding of the company we have been very strategic in strengthening our intellectual property position as we look to cement ourselves as the world’s leading 3D model factory. He continues "We are in the market and generating revenue with most of this technology today while we are building the groundbreaking, disruptive technology of tomorrow that is critical for 3D and AR experiences for the Metaverse. These patent applications are foundational as we lay the groundwork in preparation for the mass adoption of everything 3D. We are witnessing the 4th industrial revolution happen as the global demand for 3D/AR models is growing exponentially, and 3D technology is quickly transforming from a "nice to have '' to a "must have" for brands and businesses particularly in the 5 trillion dollar ecommerce industry."

NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR) CEO Francis Letourneau:

“Bringing Wireless Connectivity to Africa is Billion Dollar Opportunity for NuRAN”

NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR) CEO Francis Letourneau, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream is bringing wireless connectivity to Africa, enabling communications and internet for the last great untapped market of over 1 billion population. Francis shares how NRRWF’s contracts with blue chip global telecom partners, position the company on path for over $220 million in annual recurring revenue, and potential billion dollar market valuation in the coming years.

NRRWF provides telecom operators in Africa a turnkey “Network as a Service” (NaaS) infrastructure solution, specializing in rural and remote areas. NRRWF has developed carrier-grade mobile networks, and towers using solar power that are ideally suited for rural and remote environments in developing economies such as Africa where 300 million people have zero mobile coverage. Mobile connectivity in the developing world is a vital lifeline for healthcare, jobs, trade and education. NRRWF currently has contracts in place with blue chip telcom’s like Orange S.A. for services in Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, and with MTN Group in South Sudan for 2,492 sites, which it is now rolling out. These initial 10 year contracts are expected to generate $50 million annual revenues with EBITDA of 50%.

NRRWF plans to roll out to at least 10,000 mobile telecom sites in Africa over the next 5 years, which is expected to generate $220 million annual revenues with $110 million EBITDA. At typical multiples in the sector, this could value NRRWF at over $1 billion.

NRRWF has a pipeline of about 15,000 potential sites in Africa, and is also targeting similar contracts in Latin America and the Asia Pacific region. NRRWF is now in the early stages of it’s deployment, with a long runway of growth in the months ahead.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO: “People Eager to Move Around as Pandemic Eases”

“...Our results continued to demonstrate both how eager people are to move around their cities as restrictions ease up, and how Delivery has become an important day -- important part of their daily lives. Gross bookings of $25.9 billion came in at the high end of our guidance range, with MAPCs of 118 million, reaching an all-time high. Continued strong execution by our team delivered $86 million of adjusted EBITDA, nicely above our guidance range…A couple of our growth initiatives across the Company: Our advertising business ended the year with around $225 million in run rate revenue, well above the $100 million target we laid out earlier this year. While much of the attention has sponsor listing for Uber Eats, we have a road map to build a much broader business, including in Mobility. We also closed the acquisition of Drizly during the quarter, which will be a nice addition to our advertising efforts. Our new verticals businesses, which includes grocery, alcohol, convenience and other non-restaurant efforts, grew nearly 10% quarter-on-quarter in Q4 on an organic basis, reaching a best month ever in December. We continue to make progress in improving non-restaurant merchant selection in the U.S. And as a result, the U.S. grew at 3x the rate of our global new verticals business during the quarter…”

