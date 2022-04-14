Suddath Honored as a McDonald’s Supplier Partner of the Year

Jacksonville, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Suddath® Companies was recently honored as the McDonald’s Corporation’s US Restaurant Development (USRD) 2021 Supplier Partner of the Year.

The award is given to the company determined to have had the most significant impact on McDonald’s construction execution over the prior two years, as identified by the company’s global and US development leadership teams. Criteria include high levels of trust, scalability and the resourcefulness to meet rapidly changing market conditions and demands.

When McDonald’s made the decision to transition its Outdoor Digital Menu Board (ODMB) National Development team to an external partner, they identified Suddath as the one company with the range of skills and capabilities to be the single provider to meet their needs.

The award was presented by Michael Motta, McDonald’s Director, US Construction Supply Chain on April 3 in Orlando, Florida, in connection with the biennial 2022 Worldwide McDonald’s Convention. Tom Ruede, Vice President, Business Development, accepted the award on behalf of the Suddath Global Logistics team.

“Strong supplier relationships start with a positive approach to the business, and Suddath has become the go-to resource for the Construction and Supply Chain team for their willingness to accept challenges that further our success,” shared Motta. “Since taking on the ODMB assignment in 2019, Suddath has completed over 1,500 restaurant deployments without fail, in addition to myriad other logistics projects. They act as a single source for forecasting, procurement, billing and interfacing with the owner operators. The Suddath team is professional, courteous, uniquely capable and most deserving of the 2021 Supplier Partner of the Year Award,” Motta added.

The McDonald’s and Suddath partnership began in 2016. Since that time, Suddath’s Global Logistics team has provided integrated solutions and services in several key areas. Highlights include the project management and installation services of a first-of-its-kind, net-zero energy flagship location in Orlando; the acquisition, storage, delivery and installation of nearly 37,000 menu boards to 11,500 restaurants; the final mile delivery of over 8,250 digital kiosks and more than 800,000 pounds of restaurant décor packages shipped globally from locations in Europe and Asia.

“It’s an honor to be the supplier partner of choice for the McDonald’s 2021 award,” said Scott Perry, Suddath’s President, Moving & Logistics. “We strive to provide a seamless customer experience with the goal of being the easiest company to do business with. The fact that the McDonald’s Construction and Supply Chain team trusts us to be single provider to manage all aspects of their ODMB project validates that we are succeeding in that goal.”

