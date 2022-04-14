Broad Arrow Group Announces Spectacular Halo Car Collection as Early Feature Consignment to the Monterey Jet Center Auction

Detroit, Michigan, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions announces the consignment of a seven-car, single owner collection of outstanding modern sports and supercars, aptly titled The Halo Car Collection, in reference to their exalted position as supremely desired and much lauded examples of their respective marques. The collection features some of the best-in-category examples of mostly ultra-low mileage and attractively optioned supercars. The unquestionable highlight is the 143-mile 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari, estimated at $3,000,000 - $3,300,000. The LaFerrari presents in perfect, as new condition and is complete with many original accessories, most of which still remain in their original packaging. One of just 499 originally built, the coupe on offer here is one of the lowest mileage examples in existence.

Barney Ruprecht, Partner, and Senior Car Specialist noted: “The Halo Car Collection represents an exemplary group of modern sports cars that have benefitted from exacting care and maintenance since their initial purchase. Owned by a motoring enthusiast with a personal passion for spirited driving, each car in the collection was collected with specific intent including the Ferrari 812 Superfast, which was used extensively as a “daily driver” accumulating over 3,500 miles from routine use. We are honored to have been chosen to offer the collection at our Jet Center auction in partnership with Hagerty, and we are confident that they will not only impress all potential bidders and interested collectors but win them over with their excellence and perfection.”

View the full video on the collection here: Halo Car Collection Video

Another highlight of the collection is the 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder, estimated at $1,450,000 - $1,650,000, delivered new with the desirable Weissach high-performance package and showing less than 1,100 miles from new. Finished in the alluring color combination of GT Silver Metallic over Garnet Red, this U.S. specification example is one of the ultimate in Hybrid supercars and benefits from a recent comprehensive service in advance of the auction.

Two additional cars of note include the 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista, estimated at $600,000 - $650,000, showing just under 350 miles from new. This example was ordered in the “Extracampiona” color combination of Azzurro California with a central Grigio Titanio stripe while the car’s interior was finished in Alcantara Nero with Alcantara Charcoal seat inserts. An extensive option list amounting to some $145,000 was specified with the car and it is simply magnificent in its presentation.

The 2018 Ferrari California T 70th Anniversary Edition, estimated at $250,000 - $300,000 is an even lower mileage example showing just 121 miles from new and appropriately remains in exceptional, as-new condition. Notably, this 70thAnniversary Edition was designed as an homage to the legendary ex-Ingrid Bergman Ferrari 375 MM Coupe Speciale, chassis no. 0456AM by Ferrari’s Tailor Made Program and displays the matching livery to the much-heralded Coupe

Other examples in the collection include

2012 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Black Series, estimated at $125,000 - $150,000

2006 Ford GT, estimated at $375,000 - $425,000

2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast, estimated at $300,000 - $350,000

The Halo Car Collection will be offered at this year’s inaugural Broad Arrow Auction and will be featured alongside approximately 80 important collector cars, with the sale scheduled for Thursday, 18 August. Further details on the collection as well as the Thursday auction can be found on the company website at www.broadarrowauctions.com.

About Broad Arrow Group

Broad Arrow Group and its subsidiaries, Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital, and Collectors Garage represent the collective vision of its founders, team members, and partners — to be the best advisor, marketplace, and financier for car collectors, with integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow Group is a holding company, founded in 2021 and headquartered near Detroit, Michigan, to develop and operate a portfolio of businesses and brands that address the needs of various segments of the collector car market and to transform the collector car industry. Learn more at www.broadarrowgroup.com.

