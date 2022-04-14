Milestone Scientific to Present at The Noble Capital Markets Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference on April 21st

ROSELAND, N.J., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that Arjan Haverhals, President and CEO of Milestone Scientific, will present at the Noble Capital Markets Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference being held on April 20-21, 2022 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.



Mr. Haverhals will present on Thursday, April 21st at 11:30 am Eastern Time, in Seminole Ballroom D. Investors interested in meeting with management can meet at the breakout sessions on Wednesday, April 20th at 12:15 pm Eastern Time at Table 10 and at 3:15 pm Eastern Time at Table 6.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website https://www.milestonescientific.com/, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com .

