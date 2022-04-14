Anatomic Pathology Market to reach US$ 61.1 Mn by 2030 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anatomic pathology market is set to reach US$ 61.1 Mn in revenues by 2030, according to a new market study by ESOMAR-certified market research firm, Future Market Insights (FMI).



The anatomic pathology market is subject to integrating medical informatics standards to meet specific healthcare requirements by curtailing costs and improvising on efficiency.

Pathology laboratories are on the verge of refurbishment as new-fangled disease diagnostic models are making a beeline therein.

As of now, lymphoma, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, and lung cancer are a part of anatomic pathology.

Key Takeaways

The instruments are subject to technological advancements, which would minimize errors. This factor is expected to drive the anatomic pathology market between 2022 and 2030

Consumables are expected to hold the largest market share due to low cost, high availability, and good purchase rate of probes and reagents

Academic research is bound to pick up pace in the forecast period owing to growing implementation of anatomic pathology in biomarker profiling and tumor examination

Preference to personalized therapies is prompting putative biomarkers being discovered. This factor is expected to be one of the key growth drivers

“The anatomic pathology market is witnessing a continuous upswing on the part of biomarkers. This factor is expected to propel the development of anatomic pathology market” – says the FMI analyst.

Key Participant Insights

The key market players are focusing on technological upgradations and expansion strategies to keep themselves fiercely competitive.

For instance –

In Jul 2020, Bio SB tabled its Fast Mohs PolyDetector Plus Detection System, which comes across as a super sensitive nonbiotin monovalent Fab micropolymer immunohistochemistry system to detect IVD antibodies for squamous cell carcinoma, basal cell carcinoma, and melanoma.

In Jan 2019, Quest Diagnostics announced completion of acquisition of the US laboratory services business that belonged to Oxford Immunotec (the T-Spot and Accutix tick-borne disease testing services, since then, are part of Quest’s infectious disease testing services.

In 2018, Leica Microsystems entered into a collaboration with Thermo Fisher to develop an integrated cryotomography workflow with regards to research.



The other players in the veterinary imaging market include

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

BioGenex

NeoGenomics

Agilent Technologies



The US continues to be one of the leading markets for anatomic pathology market globally. Strong presence of some of the leading players, combined with relatively easier funding for R&D will drive the US anatomic pathology market during the assessment period.

The Europe anatomic pathology market is also likely to grow at a brisk pace during the assessment period. The growth will remain concentrated in Western Europe, as has been the case traditionally.

Asia Pacific represents a high growth market for anatomic pathology stakeholders. Many countries in the region are renewing their focus on healthcare, as the current Covid-19 crisis has reinforced the necessity of a robust healthcare system.

Want more insights?

Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2030. The global anatomic pathology market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights on anatomic pathology market on the basis of product & services type (Instruments (Microtomes & Cryostat, Tissue processors, Automatic Stainers, and Other products), consumables (Reagents & Antibodies, Probes & Kits, and Others), application (Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery and Development, and Others), and services (histopathology, cytopathology)) across seven geographies.

Detailed Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

3.3. Innovations & New Launches

4. Market Context

4.1. Product USPs/ Features

4.2. Disease Epidemiology

4.3. Product USPs/ Features

4.4. Strategic Promotional Strategies

4.5. Regulatory Scenario

4.6. Product Adoption in Primary diagnosis

4.7. Regulatory Scenario

TOC continued..!

