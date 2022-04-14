How to Celebrate Mother Earth in The Palm Beaches this April

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Palm Beaches, known for its beautiful views of the ocean, rare vegetation, and numerous animals and marine life, has been at the forefront of conservation efforts. Ahead of Earth Day on April 22, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is pleased to share programming and events that highlight the ongoing conservation efforts and eco-friendly experiences across Palm Beach County.

From adopt-an-animal programs to nature walks and gardens, these experiences are designed to help guests do their part in conserving natural resources, protecting wildlife, or simply appreciating the beauty of nature. Below is a selection of programming and exhibits in The Palm Beaches for visitors to enjoy. For more information about these events, please visit palmbeachculture.com /events .

Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach): Enjoy the Norton’s sculpture gardens for “ Art After Dark - Celebrating Earth Day ” on April 22. Art After Dark mixes art and entertainment, with live performances, film screenings, art workshops and more. You can find information on tickets here.

Friends of John D. MacArthur Beach State Park (North Palm Beach): John D. MacArthur Beach State Park is Palm Beach County's only state park, with 1.6 miles of beach, swimming, snorkeling and more. The park offers daily nature walks, recreational skills lessons and concerts. On April 16 the Cadence Hollow Band will play traditional bluegrass music that will have you clapping along. The event is free to members and $5 for non-members. More information can be found here.

Friends of Manatee Lagoon (West Palm Beach): The Friends of Manatee Lagoon is dedicated to expanding environmental education opportunities for all ages in Palm Beach County and beyond, through experiential learning opportunities and exhibits. Through a partnership with Save the Manatee Club, you can now adopt-a-manatee and donate towards protection efforts for the manatees and their habitats. Find more information on how to adopt a manatee here.

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center (Boca Raton): Gumbo Limbo is a beacon for environmental education, research, and conservation. It is composed of 20 acres on the protected barrier island and provides refuge for a variety of plants and animals. The Nature Center offers a special adopt a sea turtle program. By adopting a turtle, you help to support the rehabilitation programs that help sea turtles. More information can be found here.

Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge (Boynton Beach): This extraordinary 145,188 acres of protected Northern Everglades is open from sunrise to sunset. It offers nature walks, a visitor center with exhibits, a 5.5-mile canoe trail, a 12-mile bicycle trail, over 50 miles of hiking trails, bird watching, and bass fishing. A 0.4-mile boardwalk loops around an extraordinary cypress swamp, one of the last remaining in the area. You can purchase a day pass here (entrance fees waived for visitors entering on foot, bicycle or horseback).

The Taras Oceanographic Foundation (West Palm Beach): The Taras Oceanographic Foundation aims to increase awareness about threats that dolphins and our world oceans face every day. The foundation's goal is to empower citizens to advocate for the conservation of dolphins and their marine environment. They offer an adopt-a-dolphin program, where it is only $30 to help contribute to their research, education and conservation efforts. Find more information here.

