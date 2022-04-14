2 Million+ Cases of Excess Inventory Sold Through Spoiler Alert in a Single Month

BOSTON, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spoiler Alert, the CPG industry's leading digital platform for managing excess and short-dated inventory, announced it has helped its customers sell over 2 million cases of inventory in a single month. This achievement underscores Spoiler Alert's key role in increasing sales and minimizing write-offs from waste within the CPG supply chain.

The company's customers, which include 30% of the top global food & beverage companies, sold over 2 million cases of excess inventory in January 2022 to discount sales channels using Spoiler Alert's software platform.

The Spoiler Alert platform digitizes the liquidation process, allowing CPG companies to seamlessly list and manage discontinued, slow-moving, and short-dated inventory. Streamlining the end-to-end transaction enables perishable inventory to be moved faster and to a wider set of channels. This results in increased sales for CPG companies, a stronger supply of opportunistic inventory for closeout channels, and less waste overall.

"We're grateful to all of our customers, without whom we would not have been able to reach this milestone," said Spoiler Alert's Director of Customer Success, Ari Hopkinson. "Their engagement and dedication allow us to continuously improve upon our platform and make the liquidation process more effective for both the suppliers and buyers."

Not only do Spoiler Alert's customers recover value from products that would have otherwise been written off, but this milestone also helps reduce the amount of methane produced in landfills and increase food access in the U.S. by offering the product to discount stores and non-profit organizations.

To enable this type of inventory movement, Spoiler Alert also enhances the buyer's experience by simplifying existing workflows and getting earlier access to inventory with more shelf life. "Buyers are able to view additional product and logistic details, such as images and transportation options, which allows them to more confidently bid on products," says Kai Mitchell, Spoiler Alert Buyer Engagement Specialist.

Since its founding in 2015, Spoiler Alert has been pursuing its mission to reduce waste through technology. Today, the company powers excess inventory management at over 300 manufacturing plants and distribution centers across the U.S. In 2021, Spoiler Alert helped its customers sell more than 215 million pounds of excess inventory through secondary channels.

"Our goal has always been to solve the industry's waste problem at scale. This milestone is a testament to our customers' and team's efforts to change the way excess inventory is managed," said Emily Malina, President and Co-Founder of Spoiler Alert.

Since Spoiler Alert announced $11 million in Series A funding in December 2021, the organization has been focused on expanding its team and solution offering. With the investment, Spoiler Alert aims to more than double its impact by growing its customer base and excess inventory under management by the end of the year.

About Spoiler Alert:

Spoiler Alert is a Boston-based B2B software company helping CPG companies manage excess and slow-moving inventory. Spoiler Alert's platform enables CPG customers, including Campbell Soup Company, Danone North America, Mondelēz International, Nestlé, Kraft Heinz, HelloFresh, KeHE Distributors, Johnsonville, and Bimbo, to manage their liquidation processes across a private network of discount retailers and nonprofit channels - with a heavy focus on maximizing value recovery, strengthening customer relationships, and increasing the effectiveness of supply chain managers.

