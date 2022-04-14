Slalom expansion continues with new market opening in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced its newest market opening in Kansas City.

General Manager Daniel Cross joined Slalom in February 2022 and is leading the expansion into Kansas City. Daniel’s background straddles the worlds of technology and strategy, having worked both as an advisor and technology provider to leading organizations in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

“Kansas City is such a relationship- and family-oriented town,” said Cross. “People are proud to live here. I want to take that and the Slalom culture–which focuses on people and community–and build a team that loves this city and is passionate about making an incredible impact on organizations here.“



Slalom is known for building deep relationships with clients in local markets, while sharing insights across the company to bring the full breadth of its innovation to every engagement. Slalom has strong experience in consulting and advisory services for Financial Services, Health, Retail & Consumer Goods, and Public Sector industries, making it an exceptional partner to help companies in Kansas City reach for and realize their visions.



“Our expressed purpose at Slalom is to help people and organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all,” said Rich Coughlin, Slalom’s US President, Central Region. “We are already working with notable companies in Kansas City and looking forward to expanding our presence as we enable transformation that will help our customers help their own customers and offer new career opportunities for local talent.”



Learn more about Slalom Kansas City and Daniel Cross.

About Slalom



Slalom is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 42 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 12,500 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For seven years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work.

Learn more at slalom.com.​

