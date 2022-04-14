Blue Hour Studios Launches the 2022 Infronts, the Industry’s First-Ever Influencer Upfronts

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As eMarketer projects spending on influencer marketing to exceed $4.14 billion in 2022 – with a 37 percent increase in 2021 over the prior year – the category is experiencing exponential growth, yet the amount of activity far outpaces the investment from brands and agencies. Reflecting the importance of this evolving channel, Blue Hour Studios, the creative services affiliate of Horizon Media, is launching the industry’s first influencer marketing upfront – the 2022 Infronts. The virtual two-day event is open exclusively to brand advertisers and will take place on April 19 and 21.



Taking inspiration from the TV Upfronts, Newfronts, and others, the 2022 Infronts will offer attendees a concise yet robust look at the influencer category, with three distinct goals in mind:

to educate the marketplace about the impact and effectiveness of influencer marketing

to diversify who receives advertiser investment, the stories that get greenlit for production, and the audiences who are represented on screen.

to increase advertiser investment in this channel by providing a variety of new opportunities from sponsorship, integration and collaboration.



“Influencer marketing is a fast-growing marketing channel, but when you consider the reach, potential and creativity available to brands, we are highly under-invested as an industry,” said Sarah Bachman, EVP, Blue Hour Studios. “The Infronts seek to dispel myths and demonstrate the impact of influencer marketing, while providing completely new ways for brands to invest through the reveal of an original slate of social content from diverse creators.”

The Event

On April 19, Day One will offer a thought leadership presentation dispelling common myths about influencer marketing and a panel discussion entitled “Influencers are Today's TV Networks & Publishers,” featuring creators, platforms and data partners who will set the stage, covering the state of influencer marketing, trends, data and performance. Panelists include: Wes Armstrong, Courtney Parchman, Dustin Goot (Head of Creator Monetization at TikTok), Tim Sovay (Chief BD & Partnerships Officer) and Latraviette Smith-Wilson (Chief Marketing & Equity Officer at Horizon Media).

On April 21, Day Two is the "Creator Showcase,” offering an exclusive slate reveal, starring the most popular talent as well as up-and-coming creators. The review will include live introductions to creators and a slate of content spanning original series, new series, returning hits as well as tentpole events. Content categories include travel, pop culture, sports, comedy, fashion and music. Advertisers will have the opportunity to partner with creators on a limited supply of sponsorships and custom integrations.

The Details

Key partners include: TikTok, Lumanu, The Female Quotient, CreatorIQ and Horizon Media.

“It is increasingly difficult to reach younger viewers via traditional methods of linear TV and even standard digital placements,” said David Campanelli, Chief Investment Officer of Horizon Media. “Tapping into influencers who are a trusted voice in their communities is a critical aspect of any comprehensive media plan.”

Influencers featured will include:

Adam Waheed (@adamw)

Aja Dang (@ajadang)

Austin Millz (@austinmillz)

Brittney W (@borninsequins)

Chelsie Hill (@chelseahill)

Courtney Parchman (@averagefashionblogger)

Doug the Pug: parents and creators, Leslie & Rob (@itsdougthepug)

Grizel Caminas (@_grizel_)

Ian Paget (@ianpaget)

Nathan Davis Jr. (@nathandavisjrndj)

Stella Navarro-Kim (stellanspice)

Wes Armstrong (@wuzgood)



“As a creator, I see the Infronts opening doors to new and creative ways for us to partner with brands,” said Nathan Davis Jr. “Blue Hour Studios bringing creators and brands together for this industry-first opportunity is a real turning point for the channel.”

To register for the 2022 Infronts, please visit https://www.hellobluehour.com/infronts. Please note this invite is open only to brand partners.

Blue Hour Studios

Blue Hour Studios is a social-led content agency that was formed in 2019 and is an affiliate of Horizon Media. Blue Hour builds community and fandom by playing at the intersection of creators, culture, content, and commerce. The company is headquartered in New York and Los Angeles.

Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2021, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Edmonton, Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,500 people and has media investments of more than $9.5 billion. Horizon Media’s fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several “Best Workplaces” awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

Media Contact:

Scott Lahde

scott@princecomms.com

(917) 714-6147



