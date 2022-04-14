VNSMART acquired BITOM PTY LTD, which has legally held an Australian encryption license.

Singapore, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VNSMART announces the acquisition of BITOM PTY LTD. BITOM PTY LTD is a prestigious cryptocurrency technology provider in Australia. It plays an important role in key blockchain areas such as cross-chain technology, Their service objects include decentralized UniSwap, Trustwallet, etc. It also provides cross-chain technology support for MEXC exchanges, BYBIT exchanges, etc.

VNSMART is a new comprehensive trading platform for crypto trading and securities trading. At present, there are more than 1.23 million users worldwide, providing transaction services for 128 countries and regions. Meanwhile, attaching importance to legitimacy has always been the key construction direction of VNSMART. In the summer of 2021, VNSMART formally acquired BITOM PTY LTD, brokered by a prominent Australian financial leader. The purchase price is $11 million, in which VNSMART holds a 55% stake and promises never to interfere with its internal operations.

At the same time, VNSMART made the first release of the BSC chain,This operation has destroyed 20 million VNC, Which briefly pushed VNC's price above 0.86USD, VNSMART's rapid growth also made it the first cryptocurrency company to have a news link with NASDAQ.

With the advent of Web3.0, many new centralized exchanges have tried to embrace Web3.0 technology, which has been recognized by many investors. VNSMART is also keen to improve its own technology. We believe that with the more mature Web3.0, VNSMART will also bring a lot of profit opportunities for investors.

