Nanterre, 14 April 2022

VINCI Airports – Traffic at 31 March 2022

Passenger traffic in Q1 2022 increased threefold compared to Q1 2021, to 46.1 % below its 2019 level (40.8% below in March)

Traffic was hampered in January by the resurgence of the epidemic due to the Omicron variant, then climbed back progressively and steadily in February and March as restrictions were relaxed in several countries, notably in the United Kingdom

In the paragraphs below, unless otherwise indicated, variations refer to traffic levels in Q1 2022 compared to the same period in 2019.

More than 30 million passengers travelled through VINCI Airports’ network in Q1 2022, i.e. three times more than in Q1 2021 (and 46.1% less than in 2019). In January, the resurgence of the epidemic due to the Omicron variant and the resulting decision to keep travel restrictions in place slowed down the upturn seen in Q4 2021. In February and March, growth in traffic resumed as the epidemic ebbed to some extent, restrictions were eased in several countries and winter breaks came around. At the end of March, traffic in VINCI Airports’ network had not been disrupted by the war in Ukraine, as activity in the Russian and Ukrainian markets and flights in the countries’ airspace have traditionally been marginal.

The overall trend is still converging towards pre-crisis levels, but the stages in the recovery still vary substantially from one region to another.

Traffic at the airports in the Americas remains buoyant and near its 2019 levels. The shortfalls in traffic in Q1 2022 compared to 2019 in the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica are due to a few unfavourable weather events. In Brazil, traffic at the airports in Amazonia, which VINCI took over this quarter, stood above its pre-pandemic levels. Traffic at Salvador Bahia airport benefited from Azul’s and Gol’s one-off capacity increases.

The increase in traffic – particularly international traffic – at European airports results from the easing of pandemic-related restrictions in several countries. In Portugal, traffic shrank in January then rose briskly to near its 2019 level by the end of the quarter. Lisbon, Porto and Faro attracted a large number of passengers from France during the February break. This trend is expected to continue into the summer as several airlines (Air Canada, Emirates, United, LATAM, easyJet, Transavia, Eurowings, Swiss) have announced plans to increase capacity on international flights. The UK’s decision to lift restrictions starting on 11 February spurred an increase in traffic at London Gatwick, which picked up following the announcement both on domestic flights (down 29% in February and March) and international flights (Portugal down 30%, France down 47%, Switzerland down 39%). A symbol of this positive momentum, the South Terminal reopened on 27 March and several airlines restarted flights or started up new ones during the quarter (Wizz Air, Emirates, Scoot, Icelandair, easyJet). British Airways began operating its subsidiary BA Euroflyer (30 new routes) in early April. This summer, Wizz Air will add four aircraft to its base to provide 18 new services, over and above the new flights planned by easyJet, Vueling, Ryanair, Air Malta and TUI. In France, the reopening of ski resorts enabled traffic to recover at Lyon Saint-Exupéry, Grenoble and Chambéry airports, and now at Annecy (light aircraft). In Nantes, some international services contributed significantly to growth in traffic (Portugal down 18%, Spain down 13%).

Airports in Asia are still severely affected by the border closures or remaining restrictions in this region. In Japan, domestic traffic at Kansai Airports increased over the quarter (from a 70% drop at the end of January to a 24% decline by the end of the quarter) as the epidemic waned.

The decisions to ease restrictions in several countries spurred flight bookings for the spring and summer. Airline capacity forecasts suggest that the figures this summer may be close to their 2019 levels and in some cases higher – for example in Porto, Toulon and Santo Domingo. These trends underpin the recovery momentum for the rest of the year.

Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial aircraft movements at 31 March 2022

I- Change in VINCI Airports* passenger traffic1





March 2022 March YTD (3 months) % change 2022 / 2021 % change 2022 / 2019 % change 2022 / 2021 % change 2022 / 2019 VINCI Airports x3.3 -40.8% x2.9 -46.1% Portugal (ANA) x8.7 -16% x5.8 -26% United-Kingdom x27.5 -49% x18.8 -57% Japan (Kansai Airports) +43% -68% +67% -72% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) x2.1 -34% x2.2 -34% France x4.7 -33% x3.4 -40% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x2.7 -92% x2.5 -94% United States of America +93% -16% x2.4 -15% Brazil2 +87% -10% +42% -11% Serbia x3.0 -21% x2.6 -28% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +65% -4% +76% -6% Sweden x2.0 -76% +76% -77% Costa Rica x3.1 -1% x3.4 -8%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

2 Traffic including the seven airports in Brazil’s North Region that have recently joined the VINCI Airports network (start of operations in January/February 2022).

II- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3



March 2022 March YTD (3 months) % change 2022 / 2021 % change 2022 / 2019 % change 2022 / 2021 % change 2022 / 2019 VINCI Airports x2.0 -27.1% +90.9% -30.4% Portugal (ANA) x4.1 -10% x3.1 -17% United-Kingdom x10.3 -42% x7.1 -51% Japan (Kansai Airports) +42% -37% +52% -39% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +69% -30% +72% -30% France x2.5 -31% x2.1 -35% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +86% -84% +65% -86% United States of America +22% -16% +53% -6% Brazil4 +44% +21% +24% +13% Serbia +69% -15% +74% -17% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +20% -6% +28% -8% Sweden +27% -72% +22% -75% Costa Rica +54% +14% +78% +13%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

4 ATM including the seven airports in Brazil’s North Region that have recently joined the VINCI Airports network (start of operations in January/February 2022).

III- Passenger numbers per airport





In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q1 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 4,519 x6.1 -27.7% Porto (OPO) 100 1,951 x5.5 -25.2% Faro (FAO) 100 762 x13.9 -24.8% Madeira 100 626 x5.3 -14.5% Azores 100 337 x2.6 -17.3% TOTAL 8,195 x5.8 -25.6% United Kingdom Gatwick (LGW) 50 3,809 x24.6 -60.6% Belfast (BFS) 100 891 x9.3 -33.6% TOTAL 4,701 x18.8 -57.3% Japan (Kansai Airports) Kansai (KIX) 40 1,057 x2.1 -86.7% Itami (ITM) 40 2,001 +55.9% -48.5% Kobé (UKB) 40 425 +42.6% -45.6% TOTAL 3,483 +67.3% -72.4% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 4,610 x2.2 -34.0% TOTAL 4,610 x2.2 -34.0% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 1,144 +63.0% +11.1% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 192 x3.0 -44.5% Samana (AZS) 100 17 x33.2 -74.6% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 20 +41.4% +8.6% TOTAL 1,373 +75.9% -6.1% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 743 x2.6 -28.2% TOTAL 743 x2.6 -28.2%





In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q1 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 1,452 x3.2 -43.4% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 855 x3.5 -31.7% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 116 x2.7 -35.2% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 136 ns -40.6% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 80 ns -50.4% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 66 +72.2% -37.1% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 40 x3.1 -57.1% TOTAL 2,749 x3.4 -40.3% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 1,827 +32.9% -17.8% Manaus (MAO) 100 729 +65.9% -1.0% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 206 +36.5% +1.0% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 102 +48.0% +22.1% Rio Branco (RBR) 100 104 +71.2% +11.3% TOTAL 3,014 +41.8% -10.7% Sweden Stockholm Skavsta (NYO) 90 91 +75.9% -77.1% TOTAL 91 +75.9% -77.1% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 414 x3.4 -7.8% TOTAL 414 x3.4 -7.8% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 174 x2.6 -89.0% Siem Reap (REP) 70 18 ns -98.7% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 3 ns -99.0% TOTAL 195 x2.5 -94.0% United States of America of which Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 677 +60.2% -11.5% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 1,081 x3.9 -12.1% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 216 +69.0% -32.4% TOTAL 1,974 x2.4 -14.7%





Total VINCI Airports 31,542 x2.9 -46.1%

*MC : Management Contract



IV- Commercial movements per airport





Commercial flights (ATM) * VINCI Airports share (%) Q1 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 38,306 x3.6 -19.3% Porto (OPO) 100 16,175 x3.1 -20.7% Faro (FAO) 100 6,305 x6.1 -12.6% Madeira 100 5,421 x2.6 -9.8% Azores 100 5,404 +41.7% -1.3% TOTAL 71,635 x3.1 -17.2% United Kingdom Gatwick (LGW) 50 27,327 x12.8 -55.4% Belfast (BFS) 100 8,284 x2.9 -27.0% TOTAL 35,611 x7.1 -50.9% Japan (Kansai Airports) Kansai (KIX) 40 18,451 +35.9% -63.1% Itami (ITM) 40 29,941 +70.1% -12.3% Kobé (UKB) 40 7,388 +34.0% +4.0% TOTAL 55,780 +52.0% -38.8% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 30,304 +71.7% -30.2% TOTAL 30,304 +71.7% -30.2% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 11,097 +28.3% +8.7% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 1,445 +77.3% -38.4% Samana (AZS) 100 212 +91.0% -56.7% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 1,779 +3.2% -31.6% TOTAL 14,539 +28.1% -7.7% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 11,215 +73.7% -17.3% TOTAL 11,215 +73.7% -17.3%

Commercial flights (ATM) * VINCI Airports share (%) Q1 2022 % change

2022 / 2021 % change

2022 / 2019 France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 17,169 +80.0% -40.8% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 7,486 x2.3 -39.2% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 1,578 +66.6% -48.3% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 2,309 x12.3 -12.7% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 4,094 x5.2 -8.1% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 1,162 +24.1% -28.7% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 1,404 +82.1% -38.0% TOTAL 36,741 x2.1 -35.4% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 20,482 +20.3% -3.4% Manaus (MAO) 100 11,049 +23.2% +26.4% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 3,148 +42.1% +24.7% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 2,207 +73.6% x2.7 Rio Branco (RBR) 100 1,773 +4.8% +14.9% TOTAL 41,546 +23.8% +13.4% Sweden Stockholm Skavsta (NYO) 90 678 +22.4% -74.9% TOTAL 678 +22.4% -74.9% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 5,270 +78.2% +12.8% TOTAL 5,270 +78.2% +12.8% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 3,390 +56.0% -75.5% Siem Reap (REP) 70 301 ns -97.6% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 352 ns -90.0% TOTAL 4,043 +65.2% -86.4% United States of America of which Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 5,103 +6.0% -12.7% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 25,285 +67.1% -4.1% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 1,927 +55.3% -13.4% TOTAL 32,315 +52.5% -6.2% Total VINCI Airports 339,677 +90.9% -30.4%

*MC : Management Contract

