PRESS RELEASE

April 14th, 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA

March 2022 traffic figures

Groupe ADP total traffic1 has doubled in March 2022 compared to March 2021. It is up by +9.8 million passengers, with 18.9 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 72.4% of the March 2019 group traffic1. Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic1 is up by +79.7% compared to 2021, at 47.0 million passengers, standing at 62.6% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019.

Regarding the Paris Aéroport :

March 2022 traffic is up by +4.6 million passengers compared to March 2021, with 6.0 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 68.7% of the March 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In March 2022, Paris-Charles de Gaulle welcomed 4.0 million passengers (+3.0 million passengers2), at 64.9% of the March 2019 traffic, and Paris-Orly 2.0 million passengers (+1.6 million passengers2), at 77.2 % of the March 2019 traffic. Since the beginning of the year, traffic in Paris Aéroport is up by +9.9 million passengers, at 14.6 million passengers, at 61.4 % of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, terminals 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, 2E and 2F are currently open and handle the entirety of passenger traffic, as is terminal 2G since April 14, 2022. At Paris-Orly, all sectors are open, including gate B at Orly 1 since April 5, 2022, and welcome all passenger traffic.

In March 20222:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up compared to 2021 +1.9 million passengers 2 , at 66.2% of the March 2019 traffic, due to growth of all the destinations: Africa +557,975 passengers 2 , at 77.0% of the March 2019 traffic, North America +502,903 passengers 2 , at 70.3% of the March 2019, the Middle East +295,619 passengers 2 , at 74.8% of the March 2019 traffic, Latin America +181,625 passengers 2 , at 75.3% of the March 2019 traffic, and Asia-Pacific +67,266 passengers 2 , at 18.0% of the March 2019 traffic ;

, at 82.5% of the March 2019 traffic. The number of connecting passengers stood at 654,613, up by +441,975 passengers2, at 65.1% of the March 2019 traffic. The connecting rate stood at 22.8% down by -10.3 points2.



In the context created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the international sanctions imposed on Russia, the group is monitoring the situation to assess its short, medium and long-term consequences. In 2019, traffic with Ukraine and Russia amounted to 1.4% of Paris Aéroport's total traffic, as well as to 17.1%3 of TAV Airports' total traffic, at 27.9%3 of TAV Airports' international traffic. At this stage, although air traffic between these two countries and the airports operated by the Group located within the European Union (to and from) is heavily impacted, the Group does not anticipate, in the absence of any significant change in the situation, that the consequences of the conflict will challenge its financial forecasts and traffic hypotheses.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms:

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4 %-owned by Groupe ADP4, is up by + 1.6 million passengers in March 20222, at 3.9 million passengers, standing at 71.8 % of the March 2019 traffic. It is up by +79.5% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20205, was up by +2.4 million passengers in March 20222, at 7.0 million passengers, standing at 83.4% of the March 2019 traffic. It is up by +23.2% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +400,733 million passengers in March 20222, at 0.6 million passengers, standing at 82.9% of the March 2019 traffic. It is up by +878,964 million passengers since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +0.8 million passengers in March 20222, at 1.4 million passengers, standing at 65.8% of the March 2019 traffic. It is up by 2.5 million passengers since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021.

Except for the Hajj terminal in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia all other Group's platforms are open to commercial flights, although some local restrictions may apply, especially to international flights.

Passengers Mar. 2022 Change 22/21

(in passengers) Jan. - Mar. 2022 % change 2022/2021 Last 12 months % change 2022/2021 Paris-CDG 3,907,300 +3,008,802 9,563,634 +230.4% 32,865,491 +172.5% Paris-Orly 2,059,844 +1,629,230 4,992,741 +181.5% 18,943,772 +174.6% Total Paris Aéroport 5,967,144 +4,638,032 14,556,375 +211.8% 51,809,263 +173.3% Santiago de Chile 1,428,230 +757,657 4,609,875 +120.7% 12,533,794 +178.7% Amman 561,425 +401,593 1,330,202 +195.4% 5,439,160 +453.2% New Delhi 5,076,301 +1,663,631 11,901,465 +22.7% 39,339,998 +74.2% Hyderabad 1,582,719 +487,887 3,751,456 +12.8% 12,416,349 +54.3% Cebu 301,641 +218,930 655,081 +214.5% 1,763,756 +241.5% Total GMR Airports 6,960,661 +2,370,448 16,308,002 +23.2% 53,520,103 +71.8% Antalya 837,012 +277,680 2,097,743 +83.0% 22,958,622 +169.4% Almaty 538,756 +58,803 1,285,357 +4.0% 6,148,816 +70.4% Ankara 686,268 +239,088 1,854,919 +68.0% 7,776,744 +109.3% Izmir 605,726 +150,170 1,696,467 +49.9% 8,233,983 +86.7% Bodrum 80,807 +11,874 220,625 +37.5% 2,995,368 +110.8% Gazipaşa Alanya 35,915 +11,499 91,818 +52.3% 651,930 +157.6% Medina 560,358 +453,493 1,221,608 +273.0% 2,652,048 +206.8% Tunisia 46,022 +39,240 114,228 +294.3% 609,536 +160.5% Georgia 207,882 +146,414 574,989 +454.7% 2,662,671 +1121.3% North Macedonia 133,956 +82,852 349,183 +125.0% 1,585,361 +212.1% Zagreb(6) 196,280 +152,549 485,286 +328.2% 1,776,436 +220.8% Total TAV Airports 3,928,982 +1,623,662 9,992,223 +79.5% 58,051,515 +138.8% Other Airports 74,773 +23,873 210,354 +38.2% 709,102 +102.6% Total Groupe ADP(7) 18,921,215 +9,815,265 47,007,031 +79.7% 182,062,937 +126.9%





Aircraft Movements Mar. 2022 Change 22/20

(in movements) Jan. - Mar. 2022 % change 2022/2021 Last 12 months % change 2022/2021 Paris-CDG 29,418 +15,927 77,781 +99.6% 288,920 +85.6% Paris-Orly 14,806 +10,392 37,501 +137.5% 140,270 +144.0% Total Paris Aéroport 44,224 +26,319 115,282 +110.5% 429,190 +101.4% Santiago de Chile 10,272 +4,600 32,266 +82.8% 92,373 +124.1% Amman 5,077 +2,882 13,685 +123.5% 54,164 +248.3% New Delhi 33,314 +5,944 83,602 +9.1% 296,203, +56.0% Hyderabad 11,926 +1,364 30,446 -1.7% 109,585, +35.9% Cebu 2,724 +1,790 6,334 +136.3% 17,905, +170.3% Total GMR Airports 47,964 +9,098 120,382 +9.1% 423,693, +52.9% Antalya 5,758 +1,985 14,958 +80.8% 136,769 +163.1% Almaty 4,982 +513 12,216 +4.9% 57,411 +37.3% Ankara 4,584 +895 13,502 +50.0% 59,921 +93.4% Izmir 3,823 +451 11,066 +34.4% 54,630 +63.5% Bodrum 559 -26 1,601 +23.5% 20,661 +101.4% Gazipaşa Alanya 265 +80 685 +32.5% 4,952 +132.5% Medina 4,260 +2,972 10,115 +163.8% 26,093 +162.1% Tunisia 394 +289 1,096 +158.5% 5,487 +100.5% Georgia 2,470 +1,372 6,684 +181.3% 31,128 +270.6% North Macedonia 1,108 +296 3,008 +42.2% 15,880 +115.4% Zagreb(6) 3,230 +1,582 8,643 +101.0% 33,948 +95.4% Total TAV Airports 31,433 +10,409 83,574 +60.7% 442,594 +105.7% Other Airports 2,022 +508 5,095 +15.1% 17,760 +47.5% Total Groupe ADP(7) 140,991 +53,815 370,285 +51.0% 1,464,061 +87.9%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Mar. 2022

Change 22/21

(in passengers) Share of total traffic Jan. - Mar. 2022 change 22/21 Share of total traffic France 606,375 16.1% +106.6% 16.9% Europe 2,152,702 43.5% +356.1% 41.6% Other International

Of which 1,878,955 40.3% +181.1% 41.5% Africa 557,975 13.3% +126.9% 12.8% North America 502,903 9.6% +457.8% 9.3% Latin America 181,625 3.8% +259.4% 4.3% Middle-East 295,619 6.1% +271.6% 5.9% Asia-Pacific 67,266 1.8% +146.3% 1.9% French Overseas Territories 273,567 5.8% +86.8% 7.3% Total Paris Aéroport 4,638,032 100.0% +211.8% 100.0%





Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Mar. 2022 Change

2022/2021 Jan. - Mar. 2022 % change 2022/2021 Connecting Passengers(1) 654,613 +207.9% 1,738,983 +151.5% Connecting rate 22.8% -10.3 pts 24.2% -6.7 pts Seat load factor 77.3% +24.5 pts 71.8% +14.6 pts

(1) Departing passengers

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2021, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 41.9 million passengers and 2.1 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 118.1 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2021, group revenue stood at €2,777 million and net income at -€248 million

1 Group traffic includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Almaty International Airport traffic as of January 1st, 2019. Following the non-renewal on December 31st, 2021, of the technical assistance contract (TSA) relating to Mauritius airport, group traffic no longer includes traffic of Mauritius airport.

2 Compared to March 2021.

3 Including Almaty and Zagreb airports.

4 Following the implementation of TAV Airports' share buyback program, Groupe ADP holds, as of 30 September 2020, 46.38% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.12% previously).

5 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on the stake acquisition in GMR Airports.

6 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

7 Group traffic includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Almaty International Airport traffic as of January 1st, 2019. Following the non-renewal on December 31st, 2021, of the technical assistance contract (TSA) relating to Mauritius airport, group traffic no longer includes traffic of Mauritius airport. For the last 12-months traffic, Mauritius traffic is taken into account until December 31, 2021.

Attachment