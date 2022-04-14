PRESS RELEASE
April 14th, 2022
Aéroports de Paris SA
March 2022 traffic figures
Groupe ADP total traffic1 has doubled in March 2022 compared to March 2021. It is up by +9.8 million passengers, with 18.9 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 72.4% of the March 2019 group traffic1. Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic1 is up by +79.7% compared to 2021, at 47.0 million passengers, standing at 62.6% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019.
Regarding the Paris Aéroport:
March 2022 traffic is up by +4.6 million passengers compared to March 2021, with 6.0 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 68.7% of the March 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In March 2022, Paris-Charles de Gaulle welcomed 4.0 million passengers (+3.0 million passengers2), at 64.9% of the March 2019 traffic, and Paris-Orly 2.0 million passengers (+1.6 million passengers2), at 77.2 % of the March 2019 traffic. Since the beginning of the year, traffic in Paris Aéroport is up by +9.9 million passengers, at 14.6 million passengers, at 61.4 % of the traffic over the same period in 2019.
At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, terminals 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, 2E and 2F are currently open and handle the entirety of passenger traffic, as is terminal 2G since April 14, 2022. At Paris-Orly, all sectors are open, including gate B at Orly 1 since April 5, 2022, and welcome all passenger traffic.
In March 20222:
- International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up compared to 2021 +1.9 million passengers2, at 66.2% of the March 2019 traffic, due to growth of all the destinations: Africa +557,975 passengers2, at 77.0% of the March 2019 traffic, North America +502,903 passengers2, at 70.3% of the March 2019, the Middle East +295,619 passengers2, at 74.8% of the March 2019 traffic, Latin America +181,625 passengers2, at 75.3% of the March 2019 traffic, and Asia-Pacific +67,266 passengers2, at 18.0% of the March 2019 traffic ;
- European traffic (excluding France) was up +2.2 million passengers2, at 70.3% of the March 2019 traffic;
- Traffic within mainland France was up +606,375 passengers2, at 71.0% of the March 2019 traffic.
- Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was up +273,567 passengers2, at 82.5% of the March 2019 traffic.
- The number of connecting passengers stood at 654,613, up by +441,975 passengers2, at 65.1% of the March 2019 traffic. The connecting rate stood at 22.8% down by -10.3 points2.
In the context created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the international sanctions imposed on Russia, the group is monitoring the situation to assess its short, medium and long-term consequences. In 2019, traffic with Ukraine and Russia amounted to 1.4% of Paris Aéroport's total traffic, as well as to 17.1%3 of TAV Airports' total traffic, at 27.9%3 of TAV Airports' international traffic. At this stage, although air traffic between these two countries and the airports operated by the Group located within the European Union (to and from) is heavily impacted, the Group does not anticipate, in the absence of any significant change in the situation, that the consequences of the conflict will challenge its financial forecasts and traffic hypotheses.
Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms:
Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4 %-owned by Groupe ADP4, is up by + 1.6 million passengers in March 20222, at 3.9 million passengers, standing at 71.8 % of the March 2019 traffic. It is up by +79.5% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021.
Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20205, was up by +2.4 million passengers in March 20222, at 7.0 million passengers, standing at 83.4% of the March 2019 traffic. It is up by +23.2% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021.
Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +400,733 million passengers in March 20222, at 0.6 million passengers, standing at 82.9% of the March 2019 traffic. It is up by +878,964 million passengers since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021.
Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +0.8 million passengers in March 20222, at 1.4 million passengers, standing at 65.8% of the March 2019 traffic. It is up by 2.5 million passengers since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021.
Except for the Hajj terminal in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia all other Group's platforms are open to commercial flights, although some local restrictions may apply, especially to international flights.
|Passengers
|Mar. 2022
| Change 22/21
(in passengers)
|Jan. - Mar. 2022
|% change 2022/2021
|Last 12 months
|% change 2022/2021
|Paris-CDG
|3,907,300
|+3,008,802
|9,563,634
|+230.4%
|32,865,491
|+172.5%
|Paris-Orly
|2,059,844
|+1,629,230
|4,992,741
|+181.5%
|18,943,772
|+174.6%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|5,967,144
|+4,638,032
|14,556,375
|+211.8%
|51,809,263
|+173.3%
|Santiago de Chile
|1,428,230
|+757,657
|4,609,875
|+120.7%
|12,533,794
|+178.7%
|Amman
|561,425
|+401,593
|1,330,202
|+195.4%
|5,439,160
|+453.2%
|New Delhi
|5,076,301
|+1,663,631
|11,901,465
|+22.7%
|39,339,998
|+74.2%
|Hyderabad
|1,582,719
|+487,887
|3,751,456
|+12.8%
|12,416,349
|+54.3%
|Cebu
|301,641
|+218,930
|655,081
|+214.5%
|1,763,756
|+241.5%
|Total GMR Airports
|6,960,661
|+2,370,448
|16,308,002
|+23.2%
|53,520,103
|+71.8%
|Antalya
|837,012
|+277,680
|2,097,743
|+83.0%
|22,958,622
|+169.4%
|Almaty
|538,756
|+58,803
|1,285,357
|+4.0%
|6,148,816
|+70.4%
|Ankara
|686,268
|+239,088
|1,854,919
|+68.0%
|7,776,744
|+109.3%
|Izmir
|605,726
|+150,170
|1,696,467
|+49.9%
|8,233,983
|+86.7%
|Bodrum
|80,807
|+11,874
|220,625
|+37.5%
|2,995,368
|+110.8%
|Gazipaşa Alanya
|35,915
|+11,499
|91,818
|+52.3%
|651,930
|+157.6%
|Medina
|560,358
|+453,493
|1,221,608
|+273.0%
|2,652,048
|+206.8%
|Tunisia
|46,022
|+39,240
|114,228
|+294.3%
|609,536
|+160.5%
|Georgia
|207,882
|+146,414
|574,989
|+454.7%
|2,662,671
|+1121.3%
|North Macedonia
|133,956
|+82,852
|349,183
|+125.0%
|1,585,361
|+212.1%
|Zagreb(6)
|196,280
|+152,549
|485,286
|+328.2%
|1,776,436
|+220.8%
|Total TAV Airports
|3,928,982
|+1,623,662
|9,992,223
|+79.5%
|58,051,515
|+138.8%
|Other Airports
|74,773
|+23,873
|210,354
|+38.2%
|709,102
|+102.6%
|Total Groupe ADP(7)
|18,921,215
|+9,815,265
|47,007,031
|+79.7%
|182,062,937
|+126.9%
|Aircraft Movements
|Mar. 2022
| Change 22/20
(in movements)
|Jan. - Mar. 2022
|% change 2022/2021
|Last 12 months
|% change 2022/2021
|Paris-CDG
|29,418
|+15,927
|77,781
|+99.6%
|288,920
|+85.6%
|Paris-Orly
|14,806
|+10,392
|37,501
|+137.5%
|140,270
|+144.0%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|44,224
|+26,319
|115,282
|+110.5%
|429,190
|+101.4%
|Santiago de Chile
|10,272
|+4,600
|32,266
|+82.8%
|92,373
|+124.1%
|Amman
|5,077
|+2,882
|13,685
|+123.5%
|54,164
|+248.3%
|New Delhi
|33,314
|+5,944
|83,602
|+9.1%
|296,203,
|+56.0%
|Hyderabad
|11,926
|+1,364
|30,446
|-1.7%
|109,585,
|+35.9%
|Cebu
|2,724
|+1,790
|6,334
|+136.3%
|17,905,
|+170.3%
|Total GMR Airports
|47,964
|+9,098
|120,382
|+9.1%
|423,693,
|+52.9%
|Antalya
|5,758
|+1,985
|14,958
|+80.8%
|136,769
|+163.1%
|Almaty
|4,982
|+513
|12,216
|+4.9%
|57,411
|+37.3%
|Ankara
|4,584
|+895
|13,502
|+50.0%
|59,921
|+93.4%
|Izmir
|3,823
|+451
|11,066
|+34.4%
|54,630
|+63.5%
|Bodrum
|559
|-26
|1,601
|+23.5%
|20,661
|+101.4%
|Gazipaşa Alanya
|265
|+80
|685
|+32.5%
|4,952
|+132.5%
|Medina
|4,260
|+2,972
|10,115
|+163.8%
|26,093
|+162.1%
|Tunisia
|394
|+289
|1,096
|+158.5%
|5,487
|+100.5%
|Georgia
|2,470
|+1,372
|6,684
|+181.3%
|31,128
|+270.6%
|North Macedonia
|1,108
|+296
|3,008
|+42.2%
|15,880
|+115.4%
|Zagreb(6)
|3,230
|+1,582
|8,643
|+101.0%
|33,948
|+95.4%
|Total TAV Airports
|31,433
|+10,409
|83,574
|+60.7%
|442,594
|+105.7%
|Other Airports
|2,022
|+508
|5,095
|+15.1%
|17,760
|+47.5%
|Total Groupe ADP(7)
|140,991
|+53,815
|370,285
|+51.0%
|1,464,061
|+87.9%
| Geographic split
Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
| Mar. 2022
Change 22/21
(in passengers)
|Share of total traffic
|Jan. - Mar. 2022 change 22/21
|Share of total traffic
|France
|606,375
|16.1%
|+106.6%
|16.9%
|Europe
|2,152,702
|43.5%
|+356.1%
|41.6%
| Other International
Of which
|1,878,955
|40.3%
|+181.1%
|41.5%
|Africa
|557,975
|13.3%
|+126.9%
|12.8%
|North America
|502,903
|9.6%
|+457.8%
|9.3%
|Latin America
|181,625
|3.8%
|+259.4%
|4.3%
|Middle-East
|295,619
|6.1%
|+271.6%
|5.9%
|Asia-Pacific
|67,266
|1.8%
|+146.3%
|1.9%
|French Overseas Territories
|273,567
|5.8%
|+86.8%
|7.3%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|4,638,032
|100.0%
|+211.8%
|100.0%
|Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
|Mar. 2022
| Change
2022/2021
|Jan. - Mar. 2022
|% change 2022/2021
|Connecting Passengers(1)
|654,613
|+207.9%
|1,738,983
|+151.5%
|Connecting rate
|22.8%
|-10.3 pts
|24.2%
|-6.7 pts
|Seat load factor
|77.3%
|+24.5 pts
|71.8%
|+14.6 pts
(1) Departing passengers
Investor Relations: +33 1 48 62 43 29 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2021, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 41.9 million passengers and 2.1 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 118.1 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2021, group revenue stood at €2,777 million and net income at -€248 million
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr
1 Group traffic includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Almaty International Airport traffic as of January 1st, 2019. Following the non-renewal on December 31st, 2021, of the technical assistance contract (TSA) relating to Mauritius airport, group traffic no longer includes traffic of Mauritius airport.
2 Compared to March 2021.
3 Including Almaty and Zagreb airports.
4 Following the implementation of TAV Airports' share buyback program, Groupe ADP holds, as of 30 September 2020, 46.38% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.12% previously).
5 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on the stake acquisition in GMR Airports.
6 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.
7 Group traffic includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Almaty International Airport traffic as of January 1st, 2019. Following the non-renewal on December 31st, 2021, of the technical assistance contract (TSA) relating to Mauritius airport, group traffic no longer includes traffic of Mauritius airport. For the last 12-months traffic, Mauritius traffic is taken into account until December 31, 2021.
