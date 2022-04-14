Societe General: Availability or consultation of the information relating to the combined General Meeting of shareholders dated 17 May 2022

French English

Press release

Paris, 14 April 2022

The Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders will be held on 17 May 2022 at 4 pm at Hall5.1, Paris Expo- Porte de Versailles, 1 place de la Porte de Versailles – 75015 Paris.

The notice of meeting and the convening notice relating to this Meeting were respectively published in the Bulletins des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated 4 March and 11 April 2022.



These notices, the convening brochure as well as the documents and information mentioned in Article

R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code intended to be submitted to the Meeting are now or will made available to the shareholders on Societe Generale’s website at the following address:

https://www.societegenerale.com/en/societe-generale-group/governance/annual-general-meeting.

The documents to be made available to the shareholders as part of this Meeting may be consulted by the shareholders, in accordance with the conditions provided by the regulations in force, at the administrative office, 17 cours Valmy - 92972 La Défense Cedex (France), by email to the electronic address General.meeting@socgen.com.

Press Contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com









