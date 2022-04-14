OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

14 April 2022

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 144,759 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were issued and allotted on 14 April 2022 at a price of 110.8p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 104.7p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 19 August 2021). These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £30 million, issued jointly with Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc, with an over-allotment facility of £10 million, in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years respectively.

Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 21 April 2022.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 160,111,654. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Emma Ryan

For Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619