EssilorLuxottica: Completion of statutory buy-out of GrandVision shareholders

Completion of statutory buy-out of GrandVision shareholders

Charenton-le-Pont, France and Schiphol, the Netherlands (April 14, 2022 – 6 pm CET) – With reference to the press release of December 21, 2021 by EssilorLuxottica S.A. (“EssilorLuxottica”) and GrandVision N.V. (“GrandVision”) regarding the final results of the public offer by EssilorLuxottica for GrandVision shares and the intended buy-out of the remaining GrandVision shareholders (the "Buy-Out"), EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision hereby announce that the Buy-Out has been completed and that EssilorLuxottica now holds 100% of the issued share capital of GrandVision.

Attachment