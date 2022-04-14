TELUS Esports Series powered by Nanoleaf returns to host its second tournament featuring Apex Legends and Rocket League

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced the return of our second annual TELUS Esports Series, a four-week-long multi-tiered gaming series for Canadians age 15 and up, with more than $80,000 in gaming prizes to be won. The TELUS Esports Series powered by Nanoleaf, returns with two game features: Rocket League on May 21, a free-to-play, family-friendly sports-based video game; and Apex Legends on June 25, a free-to-play battle royale game. Registration is open to all skill levels and begins April 14 for Rocket League, and May 21 for Apex Legends. Players can register at esports.telus.com .



“We believe players of all ages and skill levels should feel safe to engage in esports, and we’re excited to kick-off our second annual TELUS Esports Series offering four divisions from casual to competitive, giving everyone the opportunity to complete on a level playing field, learn, and have fun,” said Amit Nag, Vice president of Entertainment at TELUS. “We are helping players form healthy gaming habits through our free digital literacy program TELUS Wise, which will offer online tips and tricks throughout the event and players on our PureFibre Internet network will get the advantage of low latency and fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds for the most responsive gaming experience."

Starting with Rocket League on May 21, players can join one of four divisions from casual to competitive skill levels. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams of each division, and all players will have the opportunity to win prizes by participating in the online community throughout the tournament. In addition, TELUS Esport Series 2 is creating a paid-to-play open skills division for APEX Legends where players can win additional prizes, play alongside top gamers and streamers in Canada, and be featured in TELUS Esport Series’ weekly gameplay highlights on Twitch .

“Nanoleaf has been lucky enough to build an incredibly strong and supportive community of gamers over the years," says Gimmy Chu, Nanoleaf Co-Founder and CEO. "We're excited to work with TELUS and support exciting events like the TELUS Esports Series which strengthens the gaming community through fair play and sportsmanship."

The TELUS Esport Series is powered by Nanoleaf to bring players together online and support fostering fair play and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Players can access TELUS Wise® workshops and resources for tips on how to be safe when gaming online. Registration is now open to all Canadians age 15 and over. For a full list of prizing and registration, visit http://esports.telus.com .

