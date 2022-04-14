Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at 2022 GEOINT Symposium in Aurora, Colorado, April 24-27, 2022

RESTON, Va., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by many of its vendors partners at GEOINT 2022, the largest gathering of geospatial intelligence professionals in the nation. The event is sponsored by the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF), the only organization dedicated to promoting the geospatial intelligence tradecraft and building a stronger community of interest across industry, academia, government, professional organizations and individual stakeholders. This year’s symposium focuses on “The Foundation of Intelligence.”

WHO:

More than 200 government and industry experts will be speaking at the event across 177 sessions including keynotes, lightning talks, panels, training sessions and demos.

Carahsoft’s partner pavilion (Booth #1411) will feature more than 40 vendor providers showcasing a full range of solutions related to cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud services. Carahsoft will also be hosting a networking reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26th, at the Ski Village and Pinyons Bar within the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center.

Vendor Partners Offering Demos at the Carahsoft Pavilion:

Monday, April 25th

UiPath

Zoom

Fidelis Security

Geosolutions

Lookout

Nuvolo

Pavilion Data

Veritas

Tuesday, April 26th

Broadcom

Bastille

HashiCorp

Liquibase

Heavy.ai

Tetrate

Titan Technologies

VoxelMaps

Wednesday, April 27th

Broadcom

Bastille

HashiCorp

Liquibase

Heavy.ai

Tetrate

Titan Technologies

DataRobot

Carahsoft Partner Pavilion Vendors:

Alteryx

Black Cape

Carahsoft DevSecOps

Cloudera

Chooch.AI

DDN

Decision Lens

Denodo

F5

Geosite

Google Cloud

Infoblox

Labelbox

Matterport

MFGS

OPSWAT

Palantir

Progress

Red Hat

ServiceNow

Sonatype

Tableau

Tanium

Thales Trusted Cyber Technologies

VMware

Zscaler

Additional Carahsoft Vendor Partners Exhibiting at the Conference:

Adobe (#1037)

Amazon Web Services (#1911)

Basis Technology (#735)

Dell Technologies (#1211)

Elastic (#407)

Forcepoint (#1432)

Forward Networks (#1203)

GitLab (#428)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#2123)

IBM (#913)

Kleos Space Inc. (#1333)

MarkLogic (#502)

Microsoft Federal (#1901)

Neo4j Inc. (#2028)

OmniSci (#1707)

Palo Alto Networks (#1036)

Spire (#1701)

Snowflake (#933)

UiPath (#2206)

Virtru (#430)



WHEN:

Sunday-Wednesday, April 24-27, 2022

WHERE:

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center

6700 North Gaylord Rockies Blvd.

Aurora, CO 80019

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For more information on Carahsoft’s Partner Pavilion or the networking reception, contact Lacey Wean, Geospatial Solutions Director at Carahsoft at (703) 230-7579; or visit Carahsoft’s GEOINT event site.

The Geospatial Solutions Portfolio at Carahsoft is composed of numerous technologies that aid in the collection, dissemination, exploitation, and analysis of geographic information and create an end-to-end geospatial workflow. To learn more about Carahsoft’s geospatial solutions visit Carahsoft’s Geospatial page or contact Carahsoft’s Geospatial Team at Geospatial@Carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Geospatial, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

