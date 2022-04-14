RODNEY STRONG ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF NEW RED BLEND

Healdsburg, CA, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodney Strong Vineyards, one of the great family-owned wineries in California, established by former dancer, producer, and wine pioneer Rod Strong in Sonoma County in 1959, is excited to announce the release of its Sonoma County Red Blend. Wine consumers have been flocking to red blends for over two decades, and the category is stronger than ever. Rodney Strong, who first released the iconic Bordeaux-style red blend Symmetry in 1996, has been an expert in the blend and brings their passion and experience to this new wine — a red blend grounded in Sonoma County terroir to be enjoyed now, with friends new and old.

Senior V.P. of Winemaking & Winegrowing Justin Seidenfeld, working with his talented team led by Alison Dericco, Estate Vineyard Manager, Cellar Master Manuel Villanueva, and Winemaker Olivia Wright, delivered to the bottle his vision of what he wanted in a Rodney Strong Red Blend, “I wanted to make a Red Blend that celebrates both balance and beauty, and the crucial interplay in all great wines between both structure and generosity. The 2019 Red Blend is a wine that not only comes from Sonoma County’s best sustainably-farmed vineyards, but it also reflects what Sonoma County and Rodney Strong Winery stand for: Community, Sustainability, Friendships, Family, Fun and the Joys of the Table.”

Merlot is Justin’s favorite variety, and to hear him speak about Merlot’s wonders is to become a convert. The 2019 Red Blend is predominantly Merlot, with Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc making up the rest of the blend. Fine Merlot is about grace, providing the balance and beauty required of a great Red Blend. The 2019 Rodney Strong Red Blend is juicy and bright, a wine about finesse and suppleness, supported with vibrant freshness and acidity. A Red Blend that caresses the palate with black cherry and pomegranate flavors buttressed by notes of vanilla, oak, and baking spices. It’s a wine that you want to reach for over and over again.

About Rodney Strong Vineyards

Rodney Strong Vineyards is a family-owned wine company that includes Rodney Strong, Davis Bynum Wines, Knotty Vines, Upshot Wines, and ROWEN Wine Company. Rodney Strong sustainably farms 11 estate vineyards and produces wines from Sonoma County’s finest appellations. The winery was founded in 1959 by Sonoma County pioneer Rod Strong as the 13th bonded winery in the county. For over 30 years, RSWE has flourished under the leadership of the Klein Family, 4th generation California farmers. The Klein family is committed to protecting and preserving the environment in both the vineyards and at the winery through sustainable and innovative practices. Rodney Strong Vineyards is a family of passionate people committed to crafting premium wines, meaningful experiences, and sustainable leadership in Sonoma County.

Learn more at www.RodneyStrong.com

