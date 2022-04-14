Rogue Station Companies/Everdime, Inc. Adds Marketing & Investment Banking Strategist

Sheridan, Wyoming, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue Station Companies/Everdime, Inc. (OTC Pink: RGST) expands its Advisory Board by adding internationally known marketing and investment banking strategist Aaron Webber, Sr. Mr. Webber is CEO of Webber Investments. He has more than 30 years in developing and launching marketing strategies to help position growth-oriented companies like Everdime. Mr. Webber has worked with both small and large companies in assisting them to launch strategic initiatives to meet or exceed targeted goals—both domestically and globally.

Mr. Webber commented, “Everdime is positioned in the exact right space, at the exact right time with a business model that will differentiate the company in the powerful crypto space. The crypto space is one that has huge possibilities--but also needs leadership, direction and solid governance—Everdime is, and can do, that. I’m honored to assist Sandor and his, excellent, team to build a world-class organization!”

“Aaron brings leadership and a wealth of entrepreneurial experience to the team, as well as a strong portfolio of marketing and strategic experience!” said Sandor Miklos, Everdime CEO. “Aaron will be instrumental in helping us rebrand the company and scale the tremendous business opportunity ahead of us!”

About Everdime Inc.

Everdime, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is a multidisciplinary cryptocurrency technology innovator with a current emphasis on use of tokens and NFTs to monetize social networks for operators and participants. Its principals have developed technologies and a suite of applications that provide infrastructure for the generation of Tokens and NFTs, providing a method for users to create, buy, and trade NFTs and tokens. The Company's shares are traded via OTC Link under the symbol RGST (the Company has a pending symbol change request), and current financial and other information is available at www.otcmarkets.com . Additional information about the Company is available at www.everdime.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

