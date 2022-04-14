ASSOCIA CALIFORNIA BRANCHES AND TEAM MEMBERS RECOGNIZED AT CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF COMMUNITY MANAGERS VISION AWARDS

Dallas, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is honored to announce that several of its California branches and team members have been nominated by the California Association of Community Managers (CACM) for their 2022 Vision Awards.

The Vision Awards are the highest distinction bestowed upon California community managers and management companies. Through the Vision Awards Program, CACM identifies individuals who exemplify the very best in the profession of community management; honors their contributions to the profession; and recognizes the positive difference that they have made in the lives of their colleagues, association homeowners, and the communities that they serve.

Two Associa branches in California were selected as winners for the 2022 CACM Vision Awards.

Associa Northern California – Educational Excellence-Company, winner in the Northern California division.

Professional Community Management – Educational Excellence-Company, winner in the Southern California division.

In addition, Associa’s The Prescott Companies branch was nominated for the Social Media Ambassador-Manager/Management Company award for CACM’s Southern California division.

“It is an honor to once again have our California branches recognized by the California Association of Community Managers at their annual Vision Awards ceremony,” stated Ann Williams, Associa regional vice president. “This award perfectly reflects the hard work, and partnership our teams exhibit on a daily basis on behalf of the clients we serve. As an industry leader with a well-earned reputation for supporting our clients we are proud that our teams have been recognized for that dedication. We look forward to continuing our work to create value and deliver results for our communities, association boards, and residents.”

