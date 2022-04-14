Savmobi Technology Inc. strengthen its position into app-writing sector

Dalian, China, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SavMobi Technology, Inc., (OTC : SVMB) a Nevada corporation (“SVMB” or the “Company”) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) with Dalian Yuanmeng Media Co., Ltd, a company registered under the laws of People’s Republic of China (“Yuanmeng”), respectively. Pursuant to the MOU, Yuanmeng agreed to provide their client base in order to collaborate with SVMB to explore the China E-commerce market. The income sharing ratio will be 50:50 between SVMB and Yuanmeng.



The Company is currently operating in provision of commercial mobile technical support services in China. The Company expects the collaboration will increase the competitiveness in the community of Dalian, China after the relief of current COVID lock-down situation.