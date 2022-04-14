Proactive news headlines including Twitter, Clean Air Metals, Great Panther Mining, Silvercorp Metals, Looking Glass Labs and Delta 9 Cannabis

New York , April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Elon Musk launches indicative bid for Twitter click here
- Clean Air Metals strengthens ties with First Nations partners in Thunder Bay North region through a new exploration agreement click here
- Hillcrest says its high-efficiency inverter allows ‘impressive’ improvement in electric motor efficiency click here
- Delta 9 Cannabis strikes deal to become one of Manitoba's first licensed cannabis distributors click here
- Great Panther Mining says it is on track to achieve its 2022 production targets, reports 1Q results click here
- TomaGold seeing good results from Obalski drilling, reveals significant gold intersections click here
- Nextech AR unveils 'milestone' Metaverse Suite to roll its 3D and AR products into one platform click here
- Silvercorp Metals releases fiscal 2022 production; reiterates production guidance for 2023 click here
- The Valens Company sees fiscal 1Q net revenue rise by 26.1% as its diversified cannabis business lines gain traction click here
- Mandalay Resources on track to reach 2022 production guidance after solid first quarter click here
- Tocvan says Phase III core drilling at Pilar confirms significant grade and distribution of gold-silver mineralization click here
- Golden Minerals Company produces 3,787 gold-equivalent ounces in first quarter of 2022 click here
- Wellbeing Digital Sciences announces start of a global and comprehensive strategy click here
- Looking Glass Labs appoints Tom Sweeney to advisory board click here
- Marvel Discovery commissions airborne magnetic survey over KLR and Walker Uranium Project in Athabasca Basin click here
