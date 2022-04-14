Koi Metaverse Announces NFT Sale Following Initial NFT Offering

New York, United States, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Koi metaverse, a blockchain-based GameFi platform dedicated to developing metaverse economies, has announced a new NFT sale to hold on its official website on April 15, 2022 at 9 AM UTC.

The sale will feature 600 exclusive NFTs as well as mystery boxes with up to $150 worth of BNB in each box. Each participant in the sale will be allowed to buy a maximum of 20 pieces and no know-your-customer (KYC) requirements will be put in place.

This sale comes just after the Koi metaverse held its Initial NFT Offering (INO) on April 12, 2022. The sale, which was in partnership with ChainGuaradians and BSCStation, had 1,400 NFTs for sale and allowed users to mine digital shells as well as buy NFT koi fish.

The Koi metaverse will also be rolling out the first phase of its game launch on April 19, 2022. This phase will first include a mystery box to be unlocked by users with prizes also to be won. Along with this, users will also be able to ‘breed’ their Koi NFTs to create new and exciting ones.





About Koi Metaverse

The Koi Metaverse is a GameFi platform that is working towards creating the next generation of GameFi metaverse technologies. It is doing this by offering a Digital Collectibles Platform for Virtual GameFi NFTs on Multichains.

The Koi ecosystem also facilitates the issuing, trading, and liquifying GameFi NFTs from top blockchains. These include the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum and this is done with a view to creating metaverses for GameFi NFT assets.







Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as any recommendation. Readers are encouraged to do their own research. Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com

Media Contacts

www.koi.io

Claudia Polanco

claunohe@koi.io