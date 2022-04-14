GL Enhances Session Initiation Protocol Emulator

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their enhanced MAPS™ Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Emulator that helps users to generate and receive SIP Signaling with traffic.

GL's MAPS™ SIP emulator is enhanced with the following:

Python Application Programming Interface (APIs) now supports:



T.38 fax emulation and fax tone negotiation

RTP impairment insertion in run-time

Configurations to insert proprietary SIP headers in run time

Automated the SUBSCRIBE transaction upon successful User Agent registration

RTP Statistics log includes call detail record information for each call



GL's Message Automation & Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) is a versatile software program that can emulate a wide variety of telecommunications protocols. MAPS™ for SIP can emulate User Agents (User Agent Client- UAC, User Agent Server-UAS), Proxy, Redirect, Registrar and Registrant servers. It can emulate any interface in the VoIP network. It can place and answer calls just like an actual VoIP phone. All call parameters are customizable including calling number, called number, duration, audio payload and more.

“MAPS™ SIP can also be used in conjunction with MAPS™ RTP HD hardware appliance to generate tens of thousands of simultaneous calls using specialized Network Interface Cards”, said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “GL’s MAPS™ SIP test tool/traffic generator can emulate any interface in a SIP network (standard SIP, SIP – I (ISUP), SIP IMS, and SIP MSRP), and perform SIP Protocol Conformance Testing (of SIP protocol implementations). SIP is also used in ED-137, the next generation Air Traffic Control system”.

Key Features

Generates and processes SIP valid and invalid messages

Supports IPv4 /IPv6 and transport over UDP and TCP, and TLS for secure transport

Supports joining a conference call, unattended call transfer, attended call transfer, call hold, auto call rejection, early media, and silence packets generation

Ability to implement IP Spoofing for any network like Class C, Class B, etc.

Supports in dialog and out of dialog transactions for SUBSCRIBE, NOTIFY, OPTIONS, REFER, and INFO SIP methods

Supports generation of custom SIP messages and call scenarios

Supports transmission and detection of various RTP traffic such as digits, voice file, single tone, dual tones, IVR, FAX, and Video in IP networks

Supports almost all industry-standard codec types - G.711 (mu-Law and A-Law), G.722, G.729, G.726, GSM, AMR, AMR -WB, EVRC, EVS, OPUS, SMV, iLBC, SPEEX, and more. *AMR, EVRC, EVS, and OPUS variants require additional licenses

Supports Secure Real-time Transport Protocol (SRTP)

Provides Voice Quality statistics such as MOS, Packet loss, and Jitter

Supports both RTP G.711 Pass-Through Fax and T.38 emulation over IP

Message Session Relay Protocol emulation (MSRP) supporting instant messaging

Supports Interactive Voice Response (IVR) testing that recognizes and responds to voice prompts using DTMF digits or voice, allowing automated IVR traversal and testing

Supports Short Message Service (SMS) over IP/ IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) communication, SMS is encapsulated in a SIP message and carried over IMS core network

MAPS™CLI interface based on a client-server model allows users to control all features of MAPS™ through APIs

Supported clients include TCL, Python, VBScript, Java, and .Net

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/098ea1d1-2ba9-4657-bc81-bb3db770e4d2



