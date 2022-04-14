TowneBank Announces Retirement of Three Directors

SUFFOLK, Va., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (Nasdaq: TOWN) announced today that three long-serving members of its Board of Directors, E. Lee Baynor, Thomas C. Broyles and F. Lewis Wood, will not stand for re-election and will transition to Emeritus status following the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



“These founding directors have made an extraordinary contribution to the growth and success of TowneBank,” said G. Robert Aston, Jr., TowneBank’s Executive Chairman. “And while they will be stepping down as corporate directors, they will certainly not be stepping back as they will continue to provide their wise counsel and unwavering support in the years ahead through their new Emeritus position,” added Mr. Aston.

About TowneBank:

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a mission of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, TowneBank values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, TowneBank operates over 40 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. TowneBank offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $16.36 billion as of December 31, 2021, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “likely,” “probably,” or “possibly.” These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For information on the factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this release, see the “Risk Factors” in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

For more information, contact:

G. Robert Aston, Jr. 757-638-6780

William B. Littreal 757-638-6813