Jet Set Sports Named 2023 Solheim Cup Worldwide Hospitality Partner

FAR HILLS, N.J., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet Set Sports has been named an official worldwide partner and the exclusive supplier of on-site VIP hospitality for the 2023 Solheim Cup. Spain will host the premier women's international professional golf competition for the first time, Sept. 18-24, 2023, at Finca Cortesin Golf Club in the southern region of Andalusia.

Jet Set Sports, a leading global hospitality experiences company for nearly 40 years, will deliver unparalleled hospitality to spectators who desire to watch the golf action up-close and with easy access to world-class cuisine, refreshments and other amenities. Jet Set Sports will provide spectators with customized packages including any combination of VIP tickets, hospitality, accommodation and other services, such as transportation and curated dining options. Its sister company, CoSport, will provide ticket and hospitality packages for spectators who do not require additional services. Together, the two companies will be able to cater to the needs of a wide range of clientele, from individuals to small groups to large corporate parties. More information can be obtained from www.jetsetsports.com and www.cosport.com.

"Having Jet Set Sports join our team helps fulfill our objective of bringing together the best talent to support the organization of the 2023 Solheim Cup," said Iñigo Aramburu, general manager of Deporte & Business, a sports event organizing company and the driving force behind both the lobbying campaign to bring the Cup to Spain and the effort to organize the event. "Jet Set Sports and CoSport will add their hospitality expertise to a team of other leading companies that will make the 2023 Solheim Cup an unforgettable event."

The site of the Solheim Cup, a luxury golf, hotel and spa destination resort set in the rolling hills of southern Spain between Marbella and Sotogrande, lends itself to extraordinary experiences. "Finca Cortesin strives for excellence in everything we do, from our golf course to our hotel and restaurants," said Vicente Rubio, president of Finca Cortesin Hotel, Golf and Spa. "We look forward to partnering with Jet Set Sports as they work to deliver on-site VIP hospitality to Solheim Cup spectators."

"It is an honor to be selected as the Worldwide Hospitality Partner for the 2023 Solheim Cup. We are thrilled to partner with Finca Cortesin, the Solheim Cup organization and Deporte & Business, the driving force behind this event," said Alan Dizdarevic, co-CEO Jet Set Sports. "We are excited to have the opportunity to showcase women's golf with our VIP hospitality offerings."

Since 1990, the Solheim Cup has combined the tradition and prestige of the game of golf with passion for one's country and continent. Held every two years, this transatlantic team match-play competition features the 12 best European players from the Ladies European Tour (LET) and the 12 best U.S. players from the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour.

Held every two years, the event has grown into the most highly coveted trophy in women's professional golf team competition. Some of the most memorable moments in the sport have happened during past Solheim Cups, and positions on the European and U.S. teams are highly sought-after by players from both organizations. The Solheim Cup is named in honor of Karsten and Louise Solheim, the founders of Karsten Manufacturing Corporation, which makes PING golf equipment.

Spain will host the 2023 competition thanks to the collaboration of public and private entities in the Andalusia region via a project coordinated and promoted by Deporte & Business.

About Jet Set Sports and CoSport

Created and refined in the complex and challenging environment of the Olympic Games, Jet Set Sports has been creating the highest quality, customized sports hospitality experiences since 1984. Whether designed for the discerning enthusiast or the global corporation with strategic business interests, its hospitality programs are designed to cater to and exceed the expectations of its discriminating clientele. Its sister company CoSport has developed the technological know-how and operational expertise to manage and deliver ticketing and hospitality programs on a mass scale while maintaining the highest level of sporting experience. For more information, please visit https://www.jetsetsports.com and https://www.cosport.com/.

About Deporte & Business

Deporte & Business is a company specializing in the organization of sporting events. Focused on women's professional golf since 2002, Deporte & Business has organized more than 35 Ladies European Tour tournaments, including the Spanish Open, the European Nations Cup and the Mediterranean Ladies Open, among others. In addition to promoting the 2023 Solheim Cup, the biennial women's tournament between the United States and Europe which will be held for the first time in Spain in that year, it also organizes events on the LET Access and the Santander Golf Tour, the national women's professional golf tour. https://www.deporteandbusiness.com/

