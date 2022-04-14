2022 Louisiana Energy Conference to Be Held Live and In-person in New Orleans June 1 - 3

NEW ORLEANS, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022 Louisiana Energy Conference will be held in New Orleans on Wednesday evening June 1 through Friday, June 3, 2022 at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans at 921 Canal Street. The Conference will be 100% live and in-person as the City of New Orleans recently lifted all Covid-related restrictions on group gatherings.



The Conference will feature a series of approximately 20 panels and presentations June 2 - 3 that will discuss key domestic and international oil and natural gas industry topics. Executives from a variety of leading public and private exploration and production (E&P) and oil field services companies as well as representatives from energy-related private equity firms, industry trade groups, regulatory agencies, investment banks, institutional research groups, industry advisory firms, insurance, and law firms will participate in the panel discussions and presentations.

A preliminary agenda is available on the Conference web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

Networking Events

Several networking events are planned for 2022. The Conference will begin Wednesday evening, June 1 with a welcoming reception at the recently-opened Sazerac House on Canal and Magazine Streets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will enjoy self-guided tours of three floors of exhibits discussing the history of cocktails, and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and libations while networking with Conference attendees.

On Thursday evening, June 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Conference will host a second networking event at the Presbytère Museum at 751 Chartres Street at Jackson Square in the French Quarter. Guests will enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres during a private viewing of a highly-anticipated major exhibition commemorating the milestone 150th anniversary of the Rex Organization, the foremost New Orleans Mardi Gras krewe.

Attendance and Registration

Attendance at the Conference is directed to investment professionals including buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers, as well as private equity and wealth management executives and trust officers; we also welcome public and private energy company management and advisors to the industry. Attendance at the Conference is expected to qualify for continuing education credits for Certified Public Accountants and Chartered Financial Analysts.

The cost for all attendees will be $295 per person which includes all daytime and evening events associated with the Conference.

The Sponsors of the event are pleased to offer free attendance to the first 100 investment professionals who register before April 30, 2022. Additional details are available on the event web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

Attendance at special events during the Conference may be limited so please register as soon as possible.

Confirmed investment professional attendees will be offered the opportunity to register for one-on-one meetings with companies participating on the panels. Over 50 E&P companies, oil field service companies and other panelist firms are expected to take part in the Conference.

The Conference is being hosted by Al Petrie Advisors. For additional information on attendance and sponsorship opportunities, please call (504) 799-1953 or email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

The recently-created Southern Industrial Conference (SIC) will be taking place just before LEC on Tuesday, May 31 – Wednesday June 1, also at the Ritz-Carlton. Please visit www.SouthernIndustrialConference.com for more details on that new event. Interested attendees can register for both events for a total cost of $395 for dual registration.

Al Petrie, Senior Partner of Al Petrie Advisors commented, “We are very pleased to host our annual energy conference again with another great lineup of panels and topics for 2022 after a two-year absence. In addition to our traditional panels on U.S. onshore and offshore E&P and oil services, we are adding a number of new panels or presentations on energy transition, globalization of stock market trading, and the changing dynamics in world oil and natural gas markets. Visit our website, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com to register and for additional details and continually updated Conference agenda information. With the strong rebound in energy prices and the outperformance of energy stocks in recent months, we believe our Conference is particularly well timed to discuss all the matters facing the industry.”

Registration is now open through the web site as well as the ability to reserve rooms online at the special rate of $229 per night at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans through May 14, 2022.

201 Saint Charles Avenue Suite 4120 New Orleans, Louisiana 70170

Contact: Al Petrie (504) 799-1953