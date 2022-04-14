NEXTAFF Named a Top Recession-Proof Business for 2022 by Franchise Business Review

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXTAFF was recently named a top franchise by Franchise Business Review in its report on the Top Recession-Proof Franchises for 2022.

NEXTAFF is a temporary staffing franchise model that helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through a proprietary X-FACTOR™ method.

Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. More than 32,000 franchisees participated in Franchise Business Review's franchisee satisfaction survey. From the research, NEXTAFF was one of just 100 franchise brands to be identified as a Top Recession-Proof Franchise award winner and be featured on the list of the best recession-proof businesses to start in 2022.

NEXTAFF'S franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"While no business is 100% recession-proof, these franchise businesses have demonstrated that they are highly recession-resistant based on historical performance," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "For people seeking to be their own boss, the Top 100 Recession-Proof businesses we identified this year not only have outstanding satisfaction among their owners—one of the most important factors to consider before investing in any franchise opportunity—but they have performed well in good times and bad and we feel they hold a strong advantage to outperform their competitors in the years ahead."

NEXTAFF'S survey data showed the following:

Do you enjoy the business: score of 90

Would you do it again: score of 90 vs peer score of 75.9

Would you recommend: score of 90 vs peer score of 79.9

"Our purpose is to develop profitable franchise units, and the FBR feedback is great validation that we are delivering on that purpose," said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Nextaff.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the Top Franchises of 2022.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through a proprietary X-ACTOR™ method. Our comprehensive and customized approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with NEXTAFF owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions in commercial, information technology and healthcare industries.

For more information about NEXTAFF's services, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/. To learn more about FBR's research, visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

