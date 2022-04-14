UNCF Commends HBCU Presidential Visit

Washington, D.C., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, President Joseph R. Biden visits North Carolina Agricultural and Mechanical State University (NCA&T), a historically Black college and university (HBCU), to tour the new Harold L. Martin, Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex in Greensboro, N.C. The president will meet faculty and students who are studying robotics and cybersecurity.

“President Biden is leading by example,” said UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax. “He has dispatched members of his cabinet to visit HBCUs to learn about the innovative strategies employed on our campuses to advance the most unique student mix in all of higher education. Even with a higher percentage of students receiving Pell Grants, NCA&T still earns patents, educates its students well, and is a great example of how American Rescue Plan and bipartisan infrastructure funds can be used if they make their way to our campuses.”

“While we appreciate the president for visiting NCA&T, his visit highlights the need for grant based, debt free construction on HBCUs—namely the congressional passage of the HBCUs IGNITE Excellence Act,” said Lodriguez V. Murray, UNCF senior vice president for public policy and government affairs. “With a minimum annual economic impact of about $500 million, employing over 4,300 individuals, and a single graduating class earning $5.1 billion over their lifetime, NCA&T is just one example of why HBCUs are so ripe for and deserving of investment. Although the Martin building just opened two months ago, most buildings on HBCU campuses are decades old. There simply is no reason for the House Education and Senate HELP Committees not to markup IGNITE this month.”

NCA&T is the largest HBCU in the country, the largest producer of African American undergraduates with engineering majors, largest producer of African Americans with master’s in mathematics, statistics and engineering. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan and two of the president's recent appointees to his Board of Advisors on HBCUs all call NCA&T their alma mater. The institution is in Greensboro, home of UNCF-member institution Bennett College.

