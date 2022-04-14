Everbowl™ Continues Bitcoin Business Transformation

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based craft superfood chain everbowl™ (www.everbowl.com) once again demonstrates its innovative, and technologically progressive approach to business, announcing today that it will begin to accept Franchise Fee payments in Bitcoin (BTC).

The move is the latest in everbowl's BTC adoption, following announcements earlier this year that it will transition its business operations to the Bitcoin Standard and will enable its corporate workforce to collect some or all their pay in BTC.

"We are witnessing a fundamental shift in the marketplace and we must remain forward-thinking when identifying preferred methods for conducting business transactions within the everbowl franchise system," said Jeff Fenster, the company's CEO and founder (@fensterjeff). "The idea to accept franchise fees in Bitcoin is a logical extension of this thinking, and is, in part, intended to strengthen franchisee relationships.

"This next phase of Bitcoin adoption is imperative for everbowl's disruptive and innovative expansion, designed to position its brand, its franchisees, and its employees for long-term success," said Fenster.

About everbowl™

Established in 2016, everbowl™ is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain with over 50 locations in California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, with plans to open an additional 150+ locations over the next 36 months in Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, and more. everbowl offers a menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls featuring acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majic, vanilla, chia pudding, coconut, cacao and chewy as the base ingredient options along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "Unevolve™" - to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever™." Franchise opportunities are available. Visit https:// www.everbowl.com/franchise.

Follow us on Facebook (@everbowl ) and Instagram (@everbowlcraftsuperfood ).

