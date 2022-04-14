HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Investors in FAT Brands (FAT) with Significant Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Pending

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and investors with significant losses have an opportunity to lead the case.



Class Period: Dec. 4, 2017 – Feb. 18, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2022

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The lawsuit focuses on FAT Brands’ most senior executives’ pilfering of corporate funds for personal use.

Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and omitted to disclose that: (1) FAT Brands and CEO Wiederhorn and his family engaged in transactions “for no legitimate corporate purpose”; (2) the Company ignored warning signs relating to transactions with the Widerhorns; (3) the Company was likely to face increased scrutiny, investigations, and other potential issues; (4) executives touted as critical to the Company’s success, were at great risk of scrutiny; and, (5) the Company’s CEO and COO were under investigation regarding transactions with it.

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint, on Feb. 19, 2022 when The Los Angeles Times reported that “[i]n a November affidavit outlining [an] investigation [of FAT Brands], a special agent for the FBI focusing on complex financial crimes alleged that [CEO] Wiederhorn, 56, had ‘devised and executed a fraudulent scheme’ to avoid paying taxes and received ‘millions of dollars in sham loans’ through his companies.” The November affidavit reportedly concluded there was probable cause to believe Wiederhorn engaged in misrepresentations to investors.

Then, on Feb. 22, 2022, FAT Brands revealed that in Dec. 2021 the DOJ and the SEC had opened investigations concerning compensation, extensions of credit and other payments received by CEO Wiederhorn or his family.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving CEO Wiederhorn diverted company funds for personal use,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

