HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) For Possible Securities Law Violations, Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact Firm

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Investigation:

In the past, Li-Cycle has claimed the company’s financial statements presented fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Li-Cycle in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards.

These and other claims came into question on March 24, 2022, when Blue Orca Capital published a scathing report questioning in part Li-Cycle’s revenue recognition practices.

Among other things, Blue Orca concluded: (1) “Li-Cycle’s accounting is reminiscent of Enron – as a significant portion of the Company’s revenues are not derived from bona fide sales of recycled product to end customers, but rather Li-Cycle’s provisional estimates of the value of such product delivered to its brokers;” (2) “[w]e calculate that 45% of Li-Cycle’s reported revenues in the last quarter were derived from simply marking up receivables on products that had not been sold;” (3) “Li-Cycle in effect uses mark-to-model accounting, pulling sales forward from future periods and recognizing revenues based on its own self-serving estimates;” and, (4) “[w]e question whether this highly aggressive accounting caused Li-Cycle’s auditor and CFO resign.”

In response, the price of Li-Cycle shares fell sharply.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Li-Cycle may have cooked its books,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

