RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces Six New Hires

Lexington, N.C., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting, tax and advisory firm RH CPAs is pleased to announce six new hires. Angela Shutt, Melanie Owens and Rashid Khan are incoming Associates; Mohammad Eqteeshat, Muhammad Yasin and Muhammad Saood are incoming Senior Tax Associates.

Shutt is an incoming Associate in RH’s Lexington office. She has over 20 years of experience in the personal and corporate banking sectors, and is originally from Lexington, N.C. Shutt is also a certified Notary Public in the state of North Carolina.

Owens comes to RH with a decade of experience in the accounting and hospitality industries. She is originally from Mesa, A.Z. and holds an associate degree in business and education from Mesa Community College. Owens is an incoming Associate in RH’s Lexington, N.C. office.

Khan is an incoming Associate in the Karachi, Pakistan office of RH CPAs. He joins RH with five years of experience in multinational microfinance banking. Khan is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom and is originally from Karachi.

Eqteeshat, CPA, MBA is from King, N.C. and is bilingual in English and Arabic. He has worked as a tax and audit professional for the past ten years, and holds an MBA, Business Analytics from UNC-Pembroke and an Associate in Business and Accounting degree from Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, N.C. Eqteeshat is an incoming Senior Tax Associate in RH’s Lexington office.

Yasin is an incoming Senior Tax Associate in RH CPAs’ Karachi, Pakistan office. He is currently pursuing his Chartered Accountancy certification through the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan. Yasin is fluent in English and Urdu, and has tax preparation experience with the medical, foreign investment and banking industries.

Saood holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Karachi and is currently pursuing his Chartered Accountancy certification through the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan. He has eight years of experience in the field, and is originally from Karachi, Pakistan. Saood is an incoming Senior Tax Associate in RH CPAs’ Karachi office.

