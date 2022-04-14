Europe Data Center Power Market to Witness Investments of $7.5 Billion by 2027. Sustainable Innovations to Reshape the Market - Arizton

Chicago, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the data center power market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2027. Sustainable innovation such as ecodiesel generators, natural gas (NG) generators, and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel are getting prefrences in data centers. These innovations can reduce the harmful impact that data centers traditionally have on the environment.



Technological innovation and remote working are on the rise because of the digital revolution. Due to digitalization, data centers are playing an increasingly important role in supporting enterprises and organizations across all industries. As power infrastructure investments accounting for a large amount of CAPEX and OPEX for data center operators, advances in power infrastructure will continue in the upcoming years.

Europe Data Center Power Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT (2027) $7.5 Billion MARKET SIZE BY POWER CAPACITY (2027) 2,515 MW CAGR (2022-2027) 7% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Power Infrastructure, UPS Systems, Generators, and Tier Standards GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS Europe (Western Europe, Nordic, Central & Eastern Europe)

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Highlights

Over 2.5 GW of power capacity is expected to be added in Europe in 2027, with the Nordics growing at the fastest CAGR of around 11% between 2021-2027, driven by the growth in hyperscale self-built data centers and HPC based facilities in the region.

Data center operators in Europe have been early adopters of sustainable innovations in power technology, such as ecodiesel and natural gas generators, and HVO fuel. For instance, Interxion (Digital Realty) has started replacing diesel with HVO for powering its backup generators, with the first one being in its PAR08 data center in Paris, France.

Fuel cells are increasingly being adopted by operators in the region as an alternative to diesel generators. For instance, in March 2021, Microsoft announced that it was testing hydrogen-powered fuel cells for use in its facilities.

The Europe market is increasingly adopting software-defined power infrastructure in data centers. For instance, Equinix uses its own data center monitoring software platform, IBX SmartView that provides operators the insights into the data center infrastructure.

Various local governments are supporting the adoption of renewable energy by data center operators in the region. For instance, the French government has approved more than 250 wind and solar power generation projects with a capacity of nearly 2 GW in the country.



Recent Innovations

Many diesel generators are still being deployed in new data centers. Microsoft has been working on developing viable alternatives to diesel generator use, with the goal of making its data centers more sustainable and less reliant on the electrical grid.

Bloom Energy, a major provider of fuel cells, has also installed natural gas-powered fuel cells in data centers across the world.

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) offering several additional benefits related to the reliability of the data center infrastructure. For instance, Kao Data has adopted HVO fuel technology for its backup generators in its data center in Harlow, UK.



Europe Data Center Power Market Segmentation Analysis

Power Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure



UPS Systems

<500 kVA

500─1,000 kVA

>1,000 kVA



Generators

0-1.5 MW

1.5─3 MW

>3 MW



Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV



Region

Western Europe

Nordic

Central & Eastern Europe



Strategies Adopted by the Europe Data Center Power Market Players

Over the next few years, data center operators will consider the adoption of li-ion batteries, fuel cell technology, and intelligent PDUs to improve the efficiency of the data center facilities. The emergence of nickel-zinc batteries and continuous innovations in improving the modularity of the solutions offered by vendors will intensify the competition in the European market. Partnerships with local service providers and resellers along with modular data center solution providers will enhance revenues for vendors in Europe.

Many colocations and hyperscale operators in Europe are also adopting OCP-based infrastructure designs, which will increase the demand. Vendors such as Schneider Electric, Rittal, HPE, Delta Power Solutions, and Huawei Technologies provide infrastructure based on OCP design. This will aid the growth of market revenues for these vendors, as many organizations prefer solutions such as 48V DC UPS systems.

Key Vendor Profiles

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrands

Roll-Royce

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

AEG Power Systems

Aggreko

Aksa Power Generation

Ametek Powervar

Anord Mardix

BACHMANN

BENNING Elektrotechnik Und Elektronik

Borri

Bloom Energy

Centiel

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Power Solutions

Enrogen

Exide Technologies

FG Wilson

Fuji Electric

Generac Power Systems

General Electric

Genesal Energy

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

HITEC Power Protection

HITZINGER

INNIO

Kohler-SDMO

Metartec

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panduit

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Pramac

Riello Elettronica

Rittal Systems

SAFT

Siemens

Socomec

Toshiba Corporation

VYCON

WTI - Western Telematic

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707