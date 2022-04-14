NCSBN International Center for Regulatory Scholarship (ICRS) Graduates First Class

Chicago, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural ICRS Advanced Leadership Institute was held April 6 – 7, 2022, in Washington, D.C. and graduated 32 scholars from around the world.

NCSBN Chief Officer, Nursing Regulation, Maryann Alexander, PhD, RN, FAAN, notes, “We want to see those who receive this certificate go on to become the future leaders of state, national and international regulatory bodies.”

ICRS is an educational initiative that offers online and blended courses designed to cultivate and elevate nursing leaders and policymakers around the world. ICRS’s premier offering is the ICRS certificate program, which is a pioneering, competency-based course of study. This program is designed to enrich and inspire nursing regulators, health policy leaders and other professionals who are entrusted with patient safety.

ICRS Certificate graduate, Caroline Muchina, LLB, CS, AKIB, corporation secretary and manager of legal services at the Nursing Council of Kenya, remarked, “I embraced the opportunity to participate in the only program of its kind dedicated to the education of health care regulators. Through the guidance of my ICRS instructors and peers, I learned to look at issues more objectively and from an informed and global perspective.”

ICRS provides unprecedented opportunities for global networking and collaboration. For more information about course enrollment visit icrsncsbn.org.

About NCSBN

Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN’s NCLEX® Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.



NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. There are three exam user members and 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

