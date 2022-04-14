ShibSpaceX Inu achieved initial success after selling ILO presale in Unicrypt in just 30s

Los Angeles, CA, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShibSpaceX Inu successfully held its Initial Liquidity Offering (ILO) on leading Launchpad protocol Unicrypt in just 30 seconds with a fundraising of 100/100 $BNB





A Global Marketing Campaign has been launched. In addition, ShibSpaceX Inu also pays great attention to KOLs/Influential People in the Crypto market. You can follow them on their social media sites.



ShibSpaceX Inu has been AUDIT/KYC certified by SolidProof Company

Audit: https://github.com/solidproof/projects/blob/main/ShibSpace%20X%20Inu/SmartContract_Audit_Solidproof_ShibSpaceXInu.pdf

KYC: https://github.com/solidproof/projects/blob/main/ShibSpace%20X%20Inu/KYC_Certificate_Solidproof_ShibSpace_X_Inu.png

Check : https://twitter.com/SolidProof_io/status/1511443441334603782





ShibSpaceX Inu with the mission of being World Best Meme Token, so they have very special features, all geared towards the community, that is:

Buy/Sell Tax 7%

Renounced Owner

Team Have No Tokens

Audit & KYC by Solid Proof

Locked Liquidity in 1 year



Why would ShibSpaceX Inu be a different project?

With each marketing campaign, they always do it by ourbest. Besides, many partners, communities, and investment funds are helping us. The fact that Smartcontract is Audited & KYC DEV Team verified is very important, it reflects the credibility, safety and transparency in the Decentralized Finance platform.

Follow and learn more about ShibSpaceX Inu at:

Telegram Channel: t.me/shipspacexinuchannel

Telegram Group: t.me/shipspacexinu

Twitter: twitter.com/ShibSpaceXInu

Website: shibspacex.io/



Email: Contacts@shibspacex.io





Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities or cryptocurrencies.Newsroom: seohubb.submitmypressrelease.com



