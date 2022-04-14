Harvard Eye Associates Doctor Named on the Ophthalmologist's 2022 Worldwide Power List

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A doctor from Harvard Eye Associates of Orange County, California, was named among the top 100 most influential people in the world of ophthalmology. After thousands of nominations were received and the final list was elected by an independent panel of judges, John Hovanesian, M.D. was selected for the prestigious "Power List" for The Ophthalmologist, a leading publication in the field. For 2022, the list includes prominent figures in clinical practice and vision research as well as up-and-coming talent.

Editors of The Ophthalmologist launched The Power List in 2014 to acknowledge and recognize those bringing about change in the field of ophthalmology - and beyond. The annual awards have proven to be highly anticipated among members of eye care practices and companies every year.

Aleksandra Jones, Editor of The Ophthalmologist, says, "Putting the annual Power List together is the highlight of my year! It is wonderful to see how much this honor means to the people selected for the list, and it's a great opportunity to celebrate ophthalmology - one of the most forward-thinking fields of clinical practice and research."

Harvard Eye Associates, a multi-specialty ophthalmology practice in Orange County, CA, has brought patients advanced treatments and procedures in both medical and surgical eye care since 1974. Their board-certified physicians have extensive training and experience in each of their specialties and have performed a combined total of over 200,000 surgical procedures. They have published dozens of original research articles and have given many academic lectures internationally at annual meetings.

See The Ophthalmologist's Power List 2022 here.

About Harvard Eye Associates and Dr. John Hovanesian

MEDIA CONTACTS

Harvard Eye Associates

Erica Arrington | Marketing & Business Development Manager

949-900-5228 | earrington@harvardeye.com

###

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.