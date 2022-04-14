MyProMovers Announces New Storage Warehouse Facility In Chantilly, Virginia

Chantilly, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chantilly, Virginia -

MyProMovers, a premier moving company from Chantilly, VA, has announced that it has opened a new storage warehouse that is available for use by customers during the 2022 moving season.

Located in Chantilly, Virginia, the new storage warehouse is home to over 30,000 square feet of stackable warehouse space for customers’ belongings and household goods. The company says that anything can be stored in the new warehouse, including household items, pianos, boxes, and furniture. It is a temperature-controlled facility that is kept between 65 to 85 degrees year-round ensuring that the stored items will not be exposed to moisture and heat during the months of extreme weather. The facility is also safe and secure as it is protected by state-of-the-art surveillance systems including CCTV monitoring and electronic security gates. The company restricts entry to the facility from the outside as it is off-limits to non-employees.

MyProMovers offers highly rated short-term and long-term moving and storage services in Chantilly, Virginia. The company’s infrastructure comprising of high-quality, pristine, well maintained, and secure storage warehouses along with its fleet of trucks and moving vehicles offers a distinct advantage to customers. Once they have earmarked the items that need to be moved into long-term or short-term storage, homeowners who choose to move with MyProMovers can enjoy the company’s transport infrastructure to have seamless moving and storage of their belongings without having to worry about the finer details. They won’t have to deal with multiple different service providers to coordinate their move to a new house, city, or state. When they avail of MyProMovers’ moving and storage services, customers no longer have to run from pillar to post transporting items themselves or managing communications with representatives from different companies. They can rely on the comprehensive moving and storing packages that MyProMovers offers to greatly simplify the whole ordeal.

MyProMovers is a one-stop shop for all of its customers’ moving and storage needs as all crating, loading, and packing services to the warehouse are conveniently included in its plans. The company offers guaranteed pricing, pickup, and delivery dates. Upon the customer’s request, the company can also deliver packing and moving supplies before they move. The company also offers military discounts for servicemen and veterans who qualify. MyProMovers also includes insurance with its services making it easier for customers since they do not have to worry about filing a claim themselves in case of an unexpected event.

Michael Sadvakas, a partner at MyProMovers Chantilly, talks about the need for storage space while moving by saying, “Moving houses, cities, or states is not a trivial matter. Often, if you are moving to a new house, especially if you are selling your older home to afford your new home purchase, you are going to enter a transition period where your older home is going to be put up for display by your realtor. You will need to move all your belongings out of the house to make it more appealing to potential purchasers. However, you won’t have a place to store them and you might end up waiting several months for the sale to go through before being able to buy and move into your new house. Even if you are not a homeowner and are just moving between rental homes, you also might need a dedicated space to stash your belongings while you take time to explore the new town where you are moving to by holing up in a hotel or Airbnb, while you look for the ideal apartment or house to settle into. Whatever your reason for storing your precious household items, our new warehouse space in Chantilly makes it extremely easy to store your valuables at a provider that will not only keep them safe and secure but also offer excellent logistical help when it comes to moving them to their new location. If you are ever in doubt about the quality of our infrastructure and the level of service that we offer, you are free to visit our Chantilly warehouse to verify all the arrangements yourselves.”

