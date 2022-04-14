Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Team

Charlotte, North Carolina, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (OTC:MHPC), an operator of manufactured housing communities, announced several changes to its senior leadership team today. The changes reflect a thoughtful and strategic approach to long-term growth for the company.



“I’m proud of the leadership talent that we are developing at MHPC,” said Raymond Gee, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (“MHPC”) “Over the last five years, we have developed the depth and diversity in our executive team to continue our growth and achieve strong profitability.”

Jay W. Wardlaw has been appointed to the position of President and has been elected to serve as a member of the board by the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. Jay adds his extensive finance experience within the real estate sector to the team, including five years as a managing director at Regions Banks Real Estate Capital Markets group where he marketed CMBS, FNMA, HUD, Affordable Housing, Credit Tenant Lease and Loan Placement products to Regions Bank clients, as well as fourteen years working within Bank of America’s structured real estate finance group. In addition to banking experience, Jay has six years of experience as a financial consultant with KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers and holds FINRA Series 63, 7 and 79 certifications.

Michael Anise, who has been with MHPC since September 2017, has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer and has resigned from his former positions as Chief Financial Officer and President, effective immediately. Michael will focus his attention on operations as the company continues to grow its portfolio through acquisitions. He will also maintain his role as a vital member of the company’s board of directors.

Chelsea H. Gee has assumed the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Chelsea has served as the company’s Vice President of Finance since January 2021.

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. together with its affiliates, acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities. The Company focuses on acquiring and operating value-add manufactured home communities in high growth markets.

