Liberty Military Housing partners with the Take the Challenge Now Foundation to decrease screen use and promote healthy habits.

Huntington Beach, CA, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Liberty Military Housing (LMH) announced a partnership with Take the Challenge Now Foundation to provide military families with access to a ten-day activity-based challenge designed to help reduce or eliminate digital media consumption.

“At LMH, we believe connecting military families to key resources help foster and develop thriving military communities. I am honored that the Take the Challenge Now Foundation, an organization committed to improving the quality of life for children and families, has partnered with LMH to bring this resource directly to military families,” said Philip J. Rizzo, CEO.

Take the Challenge teaches constructive ways to incorporate more screen-free activities into your life while decreasing screen use. The challenge begins on April 25, 2022, and concludes on May 2, 2022.

“Our modern life is incredibly reliant on screens. While they can help connect us, they can also harm us. Research shows that the more time a person spends on digital devices, the more their physical and mental health can suffer. There are many benefits to reducing screen time, including increased productivity, improved focus, and freeing up time to make off-screen connections,” said Rizzo.

Take the Challenge director Kristine Paulsen began working with educators in 2006 to explore ways to decrease excessive media use and exposure to media violence. Lessons in the activity-based challenge are designed to inform, educate, and activate participants.

“The average student spends over seven hours a day using media. After completing the ten-day challenge, evaluation has shown a 55% decrease in student aggression on the playground and a 48% decrease in negative classroom behavior,” said Paulsen.

Challenge activities include having family conversations, reading together, engaging in physical activity, and others. Research shows that the fewer hours a person spends on screens, the better their moods and stronger their sense of community.

In preparation for the event, LMH will host a virtual seminar to discuss the challenge and answer any questions from residents. Each family will be provided with a program to help them navigate removing screens from their lives for ten days. LMH encouraged all employees to participate in the event.

“There are many positive benefits of going screen-free. We’ve encouraged all of our employees to join the program after working hours and to discuss it with family and friends. This is a unique opportunity to reset dependence on screens and find alternative ways of engaging with communities, families, and friends,” said Rizzo.

In observance of the challenge, LMH will pause all of its social media accounts for ten days. However, all communication channels will remain in effect should residents need to reach teams.

“We want our residents to understand that this isn’t just something we’re promoting. Here at LMH, we’re committed to finding healthier alternatives to digital media. We’re confident that we will become stronger as a company and as a community,” said Rizzo.

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (LMH), formerly known as Lincoln Military Housing, is the leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multifamily industry. LMH provides more than 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families live in homes and communities built and maintained to the highest standards. LMH was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) contract with the parent company, Lincoln Property Company.

For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit www.livelmh.com.

About Take the Challenge Now Foundation

Take the Challenge • Take Charge is a preschool through high school media education program that reduces unwanted behaviors in our youth such as obesity, aggression and substance abuse while increasing student achievement, reading and getting along with others. See how the program can help your classroom and community.

Find out more about Take the Challenge at www.takethechallengenow.net.

