Making Everyday Extraordinary since 1982, Chervò Launches 40th Anniversary Spring Summer 22 Collection

Palm Beach, Fl., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With warmer weather and peak travel season approaching, leading luxury sportswear brand, Chervò, is thrilled to launch its Spring/Summer 22’ Collection. The magical atmosphere of the “Riviera dei Limoni” overlooking Lake Garda is the inspiration behind the Chervò SS 22 collection for men and women, which through Pure Golf and Colour Emotion moods reveals its innermost essence.

Combining timeless elegance with on-trend design, the collection features vibrant colors of summer with bright pinks, cool yellows and calming blues for both men and women. Perfect for adventure filled vacations, relaxing in leisure time, stepping on the green, or socializing après golf, the Spring/Summer 22’ collection has pieces for the whole foursome.

“New Chic-Tech Chervò outfits are perfect for those memorable moments in life captured by a Polaroid photo brimming with timeless charm. Technical high-performance fabrics combine with glamorous silhouettes that are a nod to the Nineties, striking the perfect balance between Italian style and exceptional functionality” says Co-founder & Creative director, Peter Erlacher.

The brand’s first collection in this anniversary year was the Mediterraneo 22’. Inspired by the sights of the Mediterranean, the exclusive collection features limited items for both men and women using cool tones of blue and grey, paired with the brightness of pinks and purples, to tell a unique story. The brand recently outfitted Kurt Kitayama on the PGA Tour, Jenny Shin and Giulia Molinaro on the LGPA Tour and Johannes Veerman on the DP World Tour in the collection, bringing luxury fashion and performance to the Pro Tour.

The new Spring/Summer 22’ pieces will begin rolling out by color moods on May 1, 2022. To see more of Chervò’s latest collection and to learn more about the brand, please visit Chervousa.com

About Chervò

Founded in Italy in 1982 by brothers Manfred and Peter Erlacher, Chervò designs, manufactures and markets luxury Italian golf and sportswear worldwide. Manfred serves as the CEO of the company and his brother Peter is the Chief Design Officer. With its global headquarters located east of Milan in Costermano (Verona), Italy, and its U.S. headquarters in North Palm Beach, Florida, Chervò products are available in more than 30 countries worldwide. Initially, the company was established as a ski brand. In the early 1990's, Chervò made its debut in the golf industry by combining all-Italian style with highly technical fabrics. Chervò is passionately dedicated to ushering in its Italian roots led by its chic and tech vision, with emphasis on top-quality, eco-friendly and long-lasting apparel that has been guiding the brand for almost 40 years.

