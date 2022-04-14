Mark Orttung Joins Provoke Solutions as Chairman

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provoke Solutions , a global technology services firm, today announced that Mark Orttung accepted the position of Chairman of its board of directors. Orttung is the CEO of Nexient, America's leading provider of 100% U.S.-based Agile software product development. His deep experience in the software services industry and acumen for business acceleration will help advance Provoke’s fast-growth strategy in North America and New Zealand.



“I have worked with Mark for years at Nexient, so I know we share the same business headspace,” said Provoke Solutions CEO Andy Lin. “I’m thrilled that he is now part of our team – together we are going to inspire and prepare Provoke’s senior leadership to open new channels for fast growth.”

A resident of the San Francisco Bay Area after growing up in Southern California, Orttung was the president and COO at fintech platform Bill.com for seven years before coming to Nexient as CEO in 2014. He has a strong technical background and currently holds 43 patents with more to come.

During his tenure at Nexient, which was acquired by NTT Data in June 2021, he has been instrumental in scaling the company up to more than 1,000 employees. He will bring that experience to scaling up Provoke’s services and expanding into new markets.

“When Andy asked me to join his company’s board I didn’t have to think very long about an answer,” said Orttung. “He’s taking Provoke to new levels with an innovation-first approach, leveraging experimentation, app modernisation, blockchain and AI/ML. I definitely want to be part of that journey. I look forward to working with him and his team to reach all of Provoke’s aggressive growth goals.”

About Provoke Solutions

Provoke Solutions builds the software companies need to win. Whether it’s modernising the employee experience, migrating apps to the cloud, harnessing data, or implementing AI/ML, Provoke strengthens its clients’ technical edge. A Gold Status Microsoft Partner, Provoke brings a no-nonsense, inventive approach to vital software development projects. We are the antidote to large-scale and endless “transformation initiatives”; instead, Provoke focuses on the intersection of Innovation, Practicality, and Utility to help customers with adopting change organically and via grassroots movements.

