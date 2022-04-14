Latch to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) (“Latch” or the “Company”), maker of LatchOS, the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 5, 2022, after the market closes.



Latch will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 5, 2022. To access the conference call, dial (833) 562-0132 for the U.S. or Canada, or (661) 567-1107 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada, with Conference ID: 9874409. The webcast will be available live, and a recording will be archived and accessible, on the Investor Relations section of Latch’s website at https://investors.latch.com .

About Latch, Inc.

Latch makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services. For more information, please visit https://www.latch.com .

CONTACTS

Investors

investors@latch.com