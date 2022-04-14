Sandline Global and Litera Forge Deeper Partnership

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandline Global, a leading German-speaking IT consultant for iManage and eDiscovery, enters into a significantly deeper partnership with Litera: effective immediately and with the new higher status of "Litera Reseller," law firm and legal department customers primarily located in German-speaking countries will now have the opportunity to receive operational support on behalf of Litera in addition to German-speaking project and application consulting.

"The previous partnership already gave our customers access to Sandline expertise in many areas of Litera Compare and Desktop products such as Companions or Metadact," said Ralf Kaiser, Managing Director, Sandline Germany GmbH and CTO Sandline in Frankfurt. "We are very excited about the expansion of our collaboration and the complemented opportunities it means for our customers," added Dominic Piernot, Head of Marketing and Sales at Sandline Global.

"We are very proud to have long-time familiar faces join Sandline around our clients and projects," said Joe Combs, Head of Partner Relations at Litera. "With the reseller and support partnership, we can now put our clients in the good hands of the Sandline team for their German-speaking inquiries," added Combs.

Litera provides lawyers and knowledge workers in law firms and legal departments with a start-to-finish workflow for document creation, cleansing and preparation. With the recent acquisitions of the group, Kira, Transact and Litigate provide powerful and highly professional platforms to facilitate daily client work.

Sandline Global, with nearly 40 employees in Washington, Frankfurt, Taipei, Dubai and Karachi, specializes in consulting, implementation and active support operations for solutions such as iManage, Litera, Relativity and software development in the legal sector.

